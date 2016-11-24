Murder Charge: Man Arrested For Killing East Verde Estates Resident

On Monday, Nov. 21, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an altercation between two men that had occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20. Deputies responded to a residence in East Verde Estates and found a man dead.

Detectives have arrested Jeffrey Berry, 38, of Star Valley, and charged him with first degree murder.

The victim was later identified as Marco Antonio Rodriquez, 51, of Payson.

Berry was detained initially for questioning and later booked into the Gila County Jail.

Sgt. Travis Baxley is heading up the investigation.

Baxley would release few details on the incident Tuesday saying they were still investigating what had occurred and how the victim had died. An autopsy is scheduled for sometime later this week.

Baxley would say that Berry knew the man he reportedly killed and the two had gotten into a verbal argument Sunday that led to a physical altercation.

He could not say what the fight was about, but said Berry had suffered minor injuries from the altercation.

Multiple types of weapons were located in the victim’s East Verde Estates home. No one else was in the home at the time of the murder.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information may be released as it becomes available.