A Season Sparse Of Celebration For My Family Still Provides An Opportunity To Be A Time Of Thanks

The holiday season is going to be quiet for my family this year.

A week after his 82nd birthday in August, our stepfather died after a long battle with a variety of illnesses.

Our mother has been fighting myleodysplastic syndrome, a bone marrow/blood cell disorder, for more than a year now.

She has surprised us these last few weeks, having almost as many good days as bad. But the bad days are becoming more frequent now.

So, celebrating holidays is really not part of our family plans this year. However, we still have things for which to be thankful.

Our stepfather was spared the isolation of being placed in a veterans facility too far away for family to visit.

Our mother has been with us much longer than any of us expected her to be and as crises go, we are fortunate that there have been only a few —though admittedly some of them were pretty scary.

We have also had emotional support, as well as tremendous help from two superb home care providers.

Our mother’s illness has also provided us with an opportunity to see some relatives a time or two since her diagnosis — her younger brother and her twin brother’s widow, who has been like a sister to her even before they became related by marriage.

It has all made me aware of how lucky I am to have understanding employers here at the newspaper. They realize there are times we have to be away and let us do our jobs at the odd hours our caregiving duties sometimes demand.

Then there are my sisters — who will hate that I am writing about them here — but words can’t express how thankful I am for them.

We have held each other up and worked together to do the best we can for our mother.

Two of my sisters have borne most of the burden over the last few years, but once our mother became so seriously ill we all pulled together.

It is a testament to how our mother raised us. She worked full time as an educator with little support from our father while they were married and none at all when they divorced.

She raised us to be smart and responsible and always do our best. And now we are doing our best for her. And when this part of our journey ends, we will do our best for one another.