Storm Front

A sudden hailstorm Monday afternoon caught one driver by surprise, sending their vehicle careening off State Route 87 at milepost 260, north of Payson.

Photo by DJ Craig.

As of Wednesday, November 23, 2016

photo

Provided photo

A cold front blustered through Rim Country last week. Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris took the photo above of a car that slid off the highway.

Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris said there was half an inch of hail on the roadway, causing the driver of the SUV to lose control and the vehicle to go off the roadway and land on its side 15 feet down a ravine.

Both the male driver and passenger, a female child, were wearing seat belts and had only minor injuries.

The storm lifted on Wednesday. The forecast calls for scattered clouds through the weekend but cooler temperatures, with highs in the 40s and 50s. A slight chance of rain returns by Sunday.

