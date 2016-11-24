Teach Children To Stand For Beliefs

Editor:

To those who question why people are protesting the election results and suggest that they owe Donald Trump the opportunity to govern — and with Steve Bannon as his chief White House strategist, a person with racist, anti-semitic, xenophobic, and misogynistic views: Nonviolent protest is the most effective weapon against discrimination and injustice.

Through public marches, picketing, sit-ins, rallies, petition drives, and teach-ins, protesters contribute their time, energy and passion with the hope of making a better, more just society for all.

The civil rights movement, the anti-Vietnam War movement, the women’s movement, the gay rights movement, the labor movement, and the environmental movement have changed government policy and, perhaps more importantly, changed how we live today.

Those of us who believe in fairness and justice cannot rest until it comes. Nor can we sit idly by while fear mongers and extremists adopt policies and laws that serve only to promote hate, bigotry and inequality.

As we teach our children to stand up for pledges and anthems, let us also show them how to stand up for social justice and humanity and to speak out with kindness, understanding and love.

James Kimes