Thanksgiving: A Time To Reflect On The Rim’S Blessings

It seems that the older I get, the quicker the years fly by. Summer fishing has gone, fall hunting is in full swing, and now its Thanksgiving and just a few short weeks before the year 2016 is history! During the holiday season there always seems to be an opportunity to reflect on special moments that may have occurred for you and your family.

In the Rim Country many of those experiences are shared with families and friends in the outdoors that they become memories enjoyed for years to come. Fishing, hunting, hiking, mountain biking, and other outdoor adventures often take center stage when there is conversation as the family gathers for the Thanksgiving dinner.

Because of where we live, there are so many quick getaways within a few miles of Payson that can add to the storytelling for future family get-togethers. Fishing trips to one of the local lakes for bass or trout with grandchildren will be memories long remembered. Of course, there is always the question of who caught the biggest or most fish that always seems to be embellished the more the episode is relived at family gatherings.

For me, the time spent with granddaughters on their first deer hunts, where I got to tag along with them and their dad was ever so special. The excitement of one of these girls when she spotted the first deer, then also locating a mature buck to pursue made the hunt even more precious. If you enjoy outdoor activities as I do, then you have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving living beneath the Mogollon Rim.

Children and grandchildren grow up so fast, and it is a blink of an eye and they are on their own as young adults. The most precious commodity we have is spending time with those who matter in our lives so we can make a positive impact. The Rim Country offers a playground of outdoor activities that everyone in the family can enjoy within minutes of our homes.

Maybe someone in your family drew a rifle elk tag in one of the local units where the hunt starts today and you are going along. Family and friends are always welcome especially when the game needs to be packed to the nearest road. Whatever you are doing this Thanksgiving weekend, make it a point to enjoy family, friends, and the outdoors.

When those pilgrims got off the boat in 1620 at Plymouth Rock and faced immense hardships to survive in a new land, they gave thanks to God after the first year with a celebration of Thanksgiving. The bounties of the land and the wildlife from the field of fish, turkeys, and venison were the feast. That tradition has lived on and was made an official holiday by Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

We live in the greatest country in the world with an abundance of opportunities and freedoms, this is a time to reflect and give thanks for those blessings. This extended Thanksgiving weekend enjoy your family and make some fond memories in God’s creation,