Beware Of Scams - Read Fine Print On Medicare Insurance Policies

Beware calls promising a Medicare program that sounds too good to be true.

“The government’s Medicare agency never calls beneficiaries asking to check their Medicare number, birth date, etc.,” said local health insurance agent Tom Russell. “Medicare contacts its beneficiaries by mail.”

Russell said it is not legal for an insurance agent to call and solicit a Medicare recipient, without first having his or her written or recorded permission to do so.

So, Russell said those pushy sales calls where someone on the other end demands a patient’s Medicare number — usually the Social Security number with an ‘A’ behind it — suspect foul play.

“Selling to Medicare beneficiaries has very protective and strict regulations,” said Russell. “If you fill out the form giving official marketing permission — OK, they can call you.”

Since Phoenix Health Plan is pulling out of Arizona on January 1, 2017, leaving Medicare recipients high and dry searching for a low premium/deductible option, unsolicited calls to a person’s home about insurance have increased. Russell said his office receives calls from about 35 or 40 people a week asking for help finding affordable Medicare options.

They have also asked about the calls.

Medicare options are not the only insurance marketing problem — people under 65 needing an Affordable Care Act policy may also face misleading advice. Russell said he’s hearing of people under age 65 getting scam calls for inferior health plans.

ACA scams – what to watch for

Russell said it is important for people under 65 and not on Medicare, to visit the government’s website at www.healthcare.gov and/or call the Health Marketplace at 800-318-2596 for help. Residents may call North Country HealthCare at 928-468-8610.

“When people qualify based on their total household income, the federal premium subsidies for Gila County residents are extensive for 2017 and usually a big help in lowering the premium,” Russell said. “The Qualified Health Plan premium you pay when receiving a federal subsidy, could be less than the tax penalty you would pay for not having qualified coverage.”

Russell said if people earn too much to qualify for a federal premium subsidy, aggressive marketers know they will seek anything cheaper. Scammers target just these customers with their calls.

Russell said the high-pressure calls often ask for a credit card immediately and cautions clients to not accept these requests.

The callers may propose to put the customer in a “special” group plan, but the plan is likely to be inferior, with costly limits on what is covered. The marketers may mention a well-known insurance company, when in fact they have no connection with the well-known company.

“Require printed policy information from the company — if you can even get a policy. Don’t be talked into anything from a phone call to your house or office. Evaluate it carefully,” Russell said.

If someone does not qualify for a federal premium subsidy and chooses not to own a Qualified Health Plan, they can see if they qualify for an short-term health plan.

“Short-term plans do not exempt a person from tax penalties. And, they do not cover pre-existing conditions. The length of time is limited, and there is no guarantee of renewal,” Russell said. “Just read the fine print carefully, and refuse to be rushed,” said Russell.