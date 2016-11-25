Community Almanac, Friday November 25, 2016

Swiss Village Lighting and Pine Festival of Lights

The Swiss Village Annual Christmas Lighting begins at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. The event features a full carnival in the northern Swiss Village area with rides, vendors and giveaways. Come meet the Jolly old elf himself — Santa Claus at 6 p.m.

There will also be roaming entertainment such as magicians, face painters, Christmas carolers and more.



Once again there will also be Christmas trees decorated and then given to families in need at the end of the event. During the event there will be locations where people can vote for their favorite tree by placing donations of canned goods under them.

The Swiss Village Shops are located on North Beeline Highway and West Forest Drive.

The next evening up at the Pine Strawberry Community Center residents will have their own Festival of Lights.

The annual Pine Strawberry Festival of Light is from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 in the cultural hall.

Vendors will open at noon and continue until closing time. Santa and Mrs. Claus are to arrive at 5:15 p.m. and the Jingle Bell Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. The event will also include a Christmas Tree Lighting, caroling and refreshments.

The festival is sponsored by the Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation and all proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.

Artists event in Pine

An Artists Open House and Christmas Sale is planned in Pine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 by Diane Nathe and local artists at Bishop Park in Pine at The Studio, 3617 N. Hwy. 87.

The event features a wine reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New hours at library

The Payson Public Library’s hours of operation will change after Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 26, the Payson Public Library’s new hours will be:

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mondays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays and holidays.

Final clothing distribution for Kaitie’s Closet

Kaitie’s Closet, Inc., a nonprofit 501c3 organization that has provided children’s clothing to anyone in need for nearly seven years.



The next distribution is the organization’s last. It will be from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Payson Elementary School. Due to the increase in students at PES we have had to adjust the distribution time.

Organizers Jack and Barbara Gooch say it is with a heavy heart that they are closing Kaitie’s Closet. “We will miss the many friendships we have made not only with our dedicated volunteers but throughout the community. Kaitie’s Closet would not have existed without the help from the entire community.

“Thank you for helping to make Kaitie’s Closet such a success over the years.”

Lioness food drive

The Payson Lioness Club is sponsoring a food drive the month of November. Boxes can be found at the following locations: Payson Elementary and Julia Randall schools; Uncle Herb’s; and in the Swiss Village at Verizon, Country Charm and Gerardo’s. The collected food will go to the local food banks.

Raffle benefits P-S Food Bank

Fancy Finds, 4069 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, is hosting a raffle for a hand-made afghan to benefit the Pine Strawberry Food Bank.

Tickets are $5 or may be obtained with a donation of five cans of food. There is no limit on the number of tickets and it is not necessary to be present to win. The tickets can be purchased at Fancy Finds during regular business hours and the drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 30. All proceeds go to the food bank.

Gift wrapping offered

The KEY Club of Payson High School will wrap your holiday gifts for donations on four different days during the upcoming weeks.

The students will be at the Walmart Garden Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. They will also be at a new location this year: Sawmill Theater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18.

Proceeds are used to help send KEY Club members to leadership and educational conferences and finance many local service projects to better the Rim Country communities.

Medicare seminar Dec. 8

A seminar designed to help better understand rights, options and entitlements when it comes to Medicare is at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 at El Rancho restaurant, 200 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

Presenters Todd Walker and Sylvia Cleland hold these programs throughout Arizona all year long, generally for those turning 65 within the next months.

While the deadline to make Medicare changes is Dec. 7, in some cases people have 63 days after Dec. 31, 2016 to make changes.

This is not a sales presentation, it is an educational seminar to learn the four parts of Medicare.

The presenters have more than 30 years experience in the insurance industry and 15 years with Medicare. They educate seniors to help them make an informed decision when it is time to do so.

To RSVP or for questions call Todd Walker 928-362-0646 or Sylvia Cleland 928-487-0818.