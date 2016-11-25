Girls Hope Volleyball Magic Carries Over To Hoops Season

Miles Huff enters his third season as the head coach of Payson’s varsity girls basketball team with something he lacked his first two years — a healthy roster.

“This is the first year for me that I went into the season with the full roster I was expecting,” Huff said on Monday. “So that’s exciting.”

And it’s not the only reason for excitement as the Longhorns get set to open the season in the Goodyear Desert Edge Scorpion Shootout this Friday and Saturday.

The roster features plenty of varsity experience with five returning regulars and two others who saw action.

“And the rest of the players got a lot of experience with our summer league stuff,” Huff said. “So experience-wise, I think we’ll be right there with anyone.”

The Longhorns return to the six-team 3A East Region in the latest AIA realignment with familiar rivals Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake, Holbrook and Winslow.

“We have a lot of rivalries on the mountain and a familiarity with those teams and players and it’s good to get back to that,” Huff said.

And the Longhorns feature a trio of players — Raegen Ashby, Kylee O’Donnell and Savanna White — with the kind of height and rebounding ability that can make a huge difference in high school girls basketball at the Class 3A level.

“We are a pretty tall team,” Huff said. “It’s nice to have that for rebounding and low-post play, but I think our athleticism is going to surprise people.”

Along with height, athleticism, talent and a strong work ethic, the coach hopes the trio of players from the volleyball team bring some of the karma that helped them surprise

most everyone by winning the 3A East and advancing to the state quarterfinals.

“It’s definitely a positive outlook,” Huff said. “We have a lot of athletes and hard workers and if we can put that together we can be a dangerous team.

“A lot of the girls were part of the volleyball success and I think they were able to see what kind of hard work it takes to be successful.”

Returning varsity players include seniors Sadie Sweeney, twins Beatrice and Sandra Lewinson, juniors Kylee O’Donnell and Abby Schreur and sophomores Savanna White and Reagan Ashby.

Seniors Shay England and Becca Carr; and sophomores Makyla Hill and Meredith Kiekinveld round out the roster. Junior guard Tawnee Brunson should also dress out for tournaments and for some varsity games.

The team scrimmaged against host Scottsdale Prep and Benjamin Franklin on Nov. 18. The coach said that experience proved a big help.

“I feel that defense can be one of our strengths,” Huff said. “We put in a few new things, sets this year after the scrimmage. We’re excited about what we saw there.”