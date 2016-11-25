An Iris By Any Other Name – Is Payson

Sallie Lowman and other gardeners from the High Country Garden Club got dirty for a good cause — planting irises at the base of the trees lining the Town of Payson path near Main Street.

The president of the club worked with fellow gardeners Stephanie Collins and Eileen Lawson. Sallie’s husband Randy had a shovel handy to dig the deep holes.

Sallie said one of the club’s missions is to beautify the town and community.

“We maintain the flower beds in front of the chamber of commerce and we planted trees in Green Valley Park,” she said.

For this iris-planting project, Sallie said her club partnered with the Town of Payson. In fact, the High Country Garden Club petitioned the town to proclaim the blue iris as the official flower of Payson.

“They presented that to us in May,” said Sallie.

Town employees Sheila DeSchaaf, whom the club worked with closely, came out to help plant the irises.

Sallie said people in town had donated the flowers from their yards.

“You can call us and we will come take your iris plants,” she said.

Call 928-468-6102 to relocate iris plants.

The next project the club plans on completing is a patch on a corner of Westerly off of Main Street.

The High Country Garden Club holds meetings the first Thursday of each month at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church log building at 6:30 p.m.