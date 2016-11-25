Payson Balks At Hellsgate Plea

A divided Payson Town Council balked at supporting the Hellsgate Fire District’s efforts to provide ambulance service to the area.

The fire district had asked the town to support its bid to provide ambulance service in Star Valley and elsewhere. The fire district is seeking a certificate of necessity (CON) from the state.

Mayor Kenny Evans, Vice Mayor Michael Hughes and Councilors Su Connell and John Wilson opposed the measure. Evans said the area doesn’t generate enough ambulance calls to support both Hellsgate and the existing private company.

On the other hand, Councilors Richard Croy, Chris Higgins and Fred Carpenter supported Hellsgate. Carpenter said while he doesn’t know if it is a good idea to have two ambulance providers, a letter from Payson would leave it up to the state to decide.

In December 2015, Hellsgate filed an application with the Arizona Department of Health Services for a CON to operate a ground ambulance in Rim Country, excluding the service areas of the Pine-Strawberry, Tonto Basin, Forest Lakes and Blue Ridge fire districts and Rural Metro Corporation- Maricopa.

officials were concerned about ambulance delays in the district and sought a CON to provide residents with better service.

John Valentine, regional director with American Medical Response (AMR), which operates Life Line Ambulance, urged the council to reject a letter of support for Hellsgate.

He said Hellsgate’s bid raises several glaring issues.

First, he said the decline in Hellsgate’s revenues since 2011 leave it financially “unfit” to provide service.

From fiscal year 2011 to 2016, Hellsgate has suffered a 30 percent decline in tax revenue. The district has maxed out its state-approved maximum tax rate.

Hellsgate’s application even predicts the district will lose $250,000 in its first year of ambulance operation.

Second, Hellsgate has no experience operating a complex rural ambulance operation, while AMR is the largest ambulance provider in the nation.

Third, Hellsgate wants to provide service not just within its district, but to an area 40 times the size of the fire district, putting them in direct competition with AMR.

“If the CON is granted to the Hellsgate Fire District, it could potentially displace the current long-term ambulance provider that has served this area for decades,” Valentine wrote. “This would also affect more than 20 employees and their families that live and work in this community.

“I encourage you to ask this question, ‘Does Payson want to rely on an outside, already financially distressed fire district, to provide critical 911 emergency ambulance service to the residents of Payson?’”

During the recent apartment fire on Zurich Drive, Valentine said AMR had additional ambulances on the road for Payson to provide backup.

Daily, AMR staffs three ambulances in the Payson area. If all of the ambulances are on calls, AMR sends additional Life Line ambulances up from the Valley.

He said if Hellsgate gets a CON, it would greatly impact the number of calls Life Line gets, effectively leaving them to “pick up the scraps.”

Carpenter asked Valentine if the area generates enough business for two ambulance companies.

No, said Valentine.

“The targeted service area simply cannot support the addition of an overlapping provider,” an attorney for the ambulance company wrote in court documents. “It is not in the public’s best interest to replace an existing health provider with a governmental entity provider that will require a taxpayer subsidy just to break even.”

Connell said she did not feel comfortable supporting Hellsgate in its current financial state.

Town Attorney Hector Figueroa said the council is not being asked to determine if Hellsgate is fit to operate an ambulance company, but only to decide if they are willing to support Hellsgate.

At the December hearings, Payson Fire Chief David Staub, Hellsgate Fire Chief David Bathke and Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris will testify about the past and current ambulance service in the area.

Charlie Smith, who purchased Canyon State Ambu­lance and renamed it Lifestar in 2001 and then operated the ambulance company in Payson until 2012, said he supports Hellsgate going for the CON. He said the fees Hellsgate relies on to fight fires would be different than the fees it uses to provide ambulance service. And any money Hellsgate makes operating the ambulances would stay local as opposed to going to a corporation.

He said all of the fire districts in the area supported Hellsgate going for the CON.

Evans said the area doesn’t generate enough calls to support two ambulance providers.

Nonetheless, Carpenter said he would vote to support Hellsgate’s application.

The motion to support Hellsgate failed 4-3.