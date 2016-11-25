Pregnant Woman Wins Turkey Trot 5k

Trista White couldn’t wait to reach the finish line in Saturday’s Payson Turkey Trot 5-Kilometer Family Fun Run.

Because that got her closer to her real destination — the rest room at Green Valley Park.

“Well, I really had to go to the bathroom most of the time,” said the 32-year-old Payson resident with a laugh.

It’s understandable.

White won the women’s title in the 3.1-mile race in 26 minutes, 18 seconds despite being pregnant with her seventh child. She’s due in May.

But a fast time wasn’t a motivating factor for the stay-at-home mom.

“I just wanted to finish,” she chuckled.

White starred in basketball, softball and soccer as Trista Carlton before graduating from Payson High in 2003. She held the school’s single-season rebounding record until recently.

White doesn’t have much experience in races. The only other running event she’s entered is the Mogollon Monster Mudda, which is a bit different with obstacles and all the mud. She finished fourth in her age group in that event this summer.

“It was a good run,” she said of her first real 5K. “It was longer than my body wanted to run, but I felt like I kind of prepared for it because I do CrossFit.”

She started the race next to another woman who’s expecting in April.

“She was like, ‘you go ahead I gotta slow down,’” White said.

White said she didn’t know where she stood among all the women in the race until someone told her she was the first to cross the finish line. But she was aware when others were approaching her on the course.

“I walked a few times just to kind of let my legs have a little breather,” she said. “Then I saw people coming up behind me and I was like, ‘OK, got to keep going.’ I didn’t want anybody to pass me.”

She and her husband, Rolley, have been married 11 years. Their six children range in age from 2 to 13.

Scott Jones wins in 21:10

Payson’s Scott Jones, 38, won the overall title in 21 minutes and 10 seconds.

It’s one of the shortest races the APS supervisor’s ever run. He normally competes in Ragnar Relays, which requires running long distances over multiple days.

“I usually have about 20-24 miles to do over a two-day period,” he said. “I met some friends when we lived in Flagstaff that did it and it got me hooked on it. It’s endurance and you get to hang around with your friends for about 36 hours, so it’s a lot of fun.”

He entered this race for the first time after doing well in his age group in the Mogollon Monster Mudda this summer.

His first victory came on a familiar course. It was like a typical run for Jones.

“I run every day so it’s just normal for me,” he said. “I run that same route almost every day since I live in this area.”

He was focused on his time, not place.

“I was going for time and finished second at the Fourth of July race in Taylor and it was my fastest time,” he said. “Now this is my fastest time I’ve ever ran. It’s my first time winning, so it feels good.”

He and his wife, Melinda, have three sons ranging in age from 4 to 12. He’s worked at APS for 11 years. He grew up in Flagstaff and moved to Payson from Phoenix a year and a half ago.

Both White and Jones won a turkey.

The youngest and oldest runners each won a pumpkin pie. Diane Jackson, 70, waited a year to win her pie after finishing second in the 60-69 group a year ago.

“I figured I’m going to come back this year when I’m 70 and I’m going to win,” she said. “And I did.”

Nearly ideal running conditions greeted runners. Officials said 72 people finished the race.

Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Cameron Davis hopes to grow the race.

“We’d love to see it grow to about 200 next year,” he said. “It’s always going to be a family fun event, but we’d like to bring more people from the Valley to enjoy this beautiful weather.”