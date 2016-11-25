Rim Country Offers Unique Opportunities For Lovers Of The Dark

Night photography is as popular now as cotton candy at the State Fair. Everyone wants in on the action. Creative Live just completed a weeklong webinar focused on night shooting. Beth Ruggiero York in her bestselling book, “Fun in the Dark,” details how to capture images from the Milky Way to the blue hour and more. Workshops, lectors and YouTube videos are cropping up like weeds. But none of these windows into the night skies address the unique opportunity in the Rim Country. We have some of the best locations that few ever see.

Night photography is as much about capturing the light as finding a unique foreground for context. We do not need the Washington Monument or any of the other global iconic settings. The Rim is full of lakes, trees, rustic structures, open vistas and often textures in the sky like no place else. Night photography is more than an image of the Milky Way, it’s any image taken at night. Photographs can be from the unusual light just after and immediately before dawn and dusk or a lit up scene. Bring your own light or use the moon to light up a building or crater or cliff. It can be car light moving down the street. No limits bound our imagination. That said, let’s start with the infamous Milky Way!

So how can we take advantage of the Rim?

First, the camera. The successes of a night’s work depends on letting as much light into the camera as possible before the earth moves too much! Too much means blurry stars or star trails. The amount of light finding the sensor is a trade off between a lens that can open up wide, a camera that can have the shutter open for up to 25 seconds and a camera that can adjust the “film speed” (ISO). Let in as much light as possible and don’t move!

The key is a good, wide-angle lens, a tripod to hold the camera still and the ability to capture more light electronically (ISO). The settings I use are an f 2.8 lens, tripod holding the camera open for 20 seconds and the ISO as low as it can be and still capture the light, between 800 to no more than 2000. Higher ISO settings only add to the grain or noise in the image. Sounds technical, but it works.

There are other ways to get more light into the camera, even with equipment not well suited to night photography; Star Tracker hardware. Considerably less expensive than many lenses, this equipment holds your camera while tracking the stars. Means that five and more minute exposures are a reality with no star trails!

Get the lens in focus, sounds easy, yet at night this can pose a major challenge. Auto focus only works in the day on an object far enough distant to be infinity to the camera. I like to focus in manual mode using live view on my camera on a star and zoom in to fine tune the setting.

At each magnification, focus to make the star as small as possible. Modern lenses focus beyond their infinity settings and the markings on the camera are not always exact. Taking the extra time to get it all in focus is cornerstone to crisp, tack-sharp images. Remember, working in the dark can result in accidentally altering the focus or settings. Focus before the skies get dark, keep the lens on manual and tape it with gaffer’s tape to keep it in focus.

Taking test shots and adjusting the variables will result in better images. I keep my lens and time constant and only vary the ISO to get in more light. If the lens you have is an f-4 or f-5.5, less light finds the sensor. Each f-stop increase cuts the light to the camera by half. That is a lot and the only remedy is to shoot at a higher ISO with the consequence that the image will be more grainy or full of noise. I also shoot in RAW format because the images recorded on the sensor (film) is all the light that finds its way through the lens. Other formats, such as jpeg are the result of the camera computer program taking all the information and mathematically compressing it to a smaller file. Small files compressed by the camera software are nice for space saving on your computer. The mathematical algorithm gives you a nice view, yet eliminates a major amount of the information captured.



No night photo you see published today is possible without post image processing in Photoshop or similar programs. Use all the light you spend so much time and perhaps money on capturing. When you return home in the middle of the night, the images on the back of your camera will look a lot better than the photos downloaded to your computer. Not to worry!! You have all the information in these files to produce stunning images.

Location, Location, Location

This is where the Rim Country is unique. Willow Springs Lake, with reflective waters, expansive skylines and unusual foregrounds, is a must for night photography. Unlike the Rim overlooks where the lights of Phoenix can dominate the image, the Rim lakes offer more darkness and the potential for wonderful reflections.

Some use the Payson Golf Course as a fun location for silhouettes, while others locate vistas on the Rim overlooks. Fields with animals and fences that can be “light painted” to enhance the foreground are unique to our part of the world. Lookout towers, cabins lit up inside with subtle lights work well. I especially like when there are clouds in the sky and even distant monsoon storms. Permit me to say, the Sky is not the limit!

Great ideas, yet the Milky Way, if that is what you wish to capture, is not in the same location throughout the year. The ‘eye’ spends the winter in the southern hemisphere. The low arch is best in spring. So how will you plan a trip to a unique location? Use one of several programs available for the smart phones, such as the iPhone-compatible “PhotoPills.” With this app you can determine the location of the Milky Way any place on earth at any time past, present or future. So once you find a fun location, you can return when the shooting is the best.

Get the foreground and tell the story. Stitching multiple images together can capture the arch of the Milky Way. Water or rocks in the foreground give the image context and dimension.

Always look around for more perspectives, experiment, and have fun. When you see the rays from the sun, for example, turn around and you might see these near parallel rays keep right on going. Yup, parallel like looking down a long, cosmic hallway.