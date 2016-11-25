Storm Blows Through

A storm front this week interrupted a long, dry unseasonably warm spell in Rim Country. The roughly over half an inch of rain this week brought the total for November to 1.42 inches and the total for the year to 17.09 inches. Payson normally gets about 22 inches of rain in a year — so the pace will have to pick up in December for us to get even a normal amount of rain.
Advertisement
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID