Terrible Child Abuse

A Payson couple was sentenced last month inflicting life-threatening injuries on a baby they were watching and then trying to cover up the injuries with makeup.

A Payson woman left her infant under the care of Kaylen McBride, 20, and Manuel Dorame-Ruiz, 25, for three days in July 2015 while she went to work.

The mother reportedly called every day and was told everything was OK. When she called on July 6, McBride reported that when the baby woke from her nap, her face was swollen and bruised.

The mother picked up the child and took her to the hospital where doctors found massive bruising under the child’s chin, on its neck and face. The baby’s eyes were swollen shut and there was yellow pus oozing from her eyes and bellybutton. There were also bruises on her hip, abdomen and right leg. Staff noticed makeup had been applied to the child’s head to cover up some of the bruising.

Paramedics flew the child to a Valley children’s hospital. There, doctors determined she had severe head trauma, a fracture in her pelvis, a burn on a finger and deep bruising.

Due to the blood loss, she had to undergo a blood transfusion.

When questioned by police, both McBride and Dorame-Ruiz denied any wrongdoing.

“However, officers were able to learn they were aware and had knowledge of concealing the crime by placing makeup on the child to cover up the injuries,” according to a pre-sentence report. “It was also determined both individuals had care and control of the child and were responsible for the injuries.”

Dorame-Ruiz later said he could not remember what had happened because he was in a drug-induced blackout, having nearly overdosed on heroin before his arrest. He said he could recall neither injuring the child nor putting makeup on her.

McBride said she saw the child was injured after she returned home from work. She said she confronted Dorame-Ruiz, but he denied doing anything wrong.

“At the time of this offense, Ms. McBride was in disbelief her boyfriend was capable of injuring the child and stood up for him when questioned by police,” a probation officer wrote. “Reflecting back, Ms. McBride advised she should not have left the child in his care and should have provided her with the care she needed.”

Dorame-Ruiz and McBride began dating while she was still attending Payson Center for Success.

School staff wrote the court that McBride had been a good student until she moved out on her own and started dating Dorame-Ruiz.

“She went from being a well-groomed, beautiful young lady to a slovenly, haggard looking young lady with extremely dark circles under her eyes,” a school official wrote.

With a lot of pushing from school staff, McBride graduated.

Dorame-Ruiz, who had attended PCS, did not graduate.

The couple dated for two years, with McBride calling it an abusive relationship. McBride said she suffered a serious drug problem after she started dating Dorame-Ruiz, with her addiction spiraling out of control to the point she was unstable and homeless.

Just weeks after her arrest for child abuse, McBride learned she was pregnant. She bonded out of jail and took steps to improve her life, attending church in the Valley, substance abuse treatment and therapy and living with her grandparents, according to the pre-sentence report.

“I have never regretted a decision I made so badly,” McBride wrote the court. “I will take this lesson with me for the rest of my life. I pled guilty to these charges because I believe this is what I’m guilty of. Nothing like this will ever happen again.”

A probation officer wrote that while McBride was less culpable, she placed the child in danger and failed to provide her with medical care when she discovered the child had been beaten. Still, given the steps she has taken since her arrest, she is at a moderate-low risk to re-offend, the probation officer concluded.

However, probation found Dorame-Ruiz has a high risk of re-offending, due to his pattern of aggressive behavior.

“Although he recognized he was in (a) drug-induced blackout, it is more than apparent the cruel and vicious manner in which this offense was committed demonstrates this man can be easily triggered to commit an (inconceivable) act of brutality, leaving two victims physically and emotionally harmed,” probation wrote.

In February 2014, police arrested Dorame-Ruiz for domestic violence for grabbing McBride and throwing her on a bench after she left work.

On Oct. 24, Judge Gary Scales sentenced Dorame-Ruiz to nine years in prison and 120 months of probation for two counts of attempted child abuse.

Scales sentenced McBride to 48 months probation and a year in jail, with the jail time deferred upon a review hearing for two counts of attempted child abuse.