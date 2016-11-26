Creek Residents Prepare For More Holiday Fun

Christopher Creek can commence with its Christmas celebrations now that we have Thanksgiving behind us. Just to remind us of that fact, we had snow in the Creek Tuesday afternoon along with an inch of much wanted rain.

The lights are on up and down the Loop. A new addition to the decorations this year is a spectacular lighted sleigh and reindeer at the Christopher Creek Lodge. Well done, crew!

Dec. 10 is the big day around here. Festivities start with the children’s party at the fire station. The little folks arrive at 2 p.m. bringing with them donations of some canned goods, non-perishable boxed food items and such to pack in boxes they will decorate.

Afterward they will have some hot chocolate and cookies and await the arrival of the Visitor from the North Pole.

He comes by way of sleigh courtesy of Chuck Schmitt and maybe, just maybe, Mrs. Claus will accompany him this year. It was supposed to be a surprise, but who can keep a secret like that!

The Jolly Ol’ Elf will read the Christmas Story to entertain the 20 or so children and the like number of adults as well. You never know what he will say.

One of Santa’s favorite kids the last couple of years is Spencer Short. His folks, Terry and Cheri, have a cabin on the Creek down by the meadow. This young man is in his mid-20s and is well over six feet tall. In the Valley he spends his days at Cortney’s Place, which is a sanctuary for a special needs population in and around Scottsdale.

Spencer will tell you that he has seen the Santas at the malls around the Valley, but the real Santa is at Christopher Creek. At the end of the party he will give Santa a big hug and remind him to say hello to Mrs. Claus. This year he may tell her himself.

As darkness falls, they come from all directions, punctuating the night with bright, colorful, blinking lights. Forming up at 6 p.m. down by the Tall Pines Market, the Carts and Quads Parade prepares to make its annual tour through the Creek.

An engine from CKFD leads out with Santa’s sleigh right behind. Competition is keen among a number of the entries displaying their many decorating talents. Last year, one entry was quite proud of the very tall, lighted snowman atop the rig. Unfortunately the snowman was too tall to negotiate the entire parade route.

The parade terminates at Creekside restaurant where the Christmas party has already started. From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sheila is hosting the event, providing the sloppy joes and hot seasonal libations will be on special. There is also a sign-up list at the restaurant for any side dish you wish to bring.

Last week we enjoyed coffee with Payson resident Roger Buchanan. In two hours he took us down a couple dozen trails, recalling every cowboys’ name and all the ranches between here and Globe. Roger is son of the late Marguerite Noble, the author of “Fillaree.” He is a fascinating character and we look forward to another session.

Genny Dodson continues to update us with the her mother’s progress following a serious medical event in Florida. We are happy to hear of the good news.

We sadly acknowledge to passing of Stan Szczepanski. Pops was a fixture here in the Creek for a number years as he and his wife Marlys had the Landmark back then. Happy trails, Pops.

Short and sweet ... and that’s another week in the Creek.