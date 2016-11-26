Donate To Local Humane Society On Giving Tuesday

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, GIVING TUESDAY. Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving back designed to combat the sometimes excessive greed of the holiday season. Our shelter cares for over 1,500 dogs and cats throughout the year. HSCAZ is a safe haven for lost, homeless or abandoned pets. We serve over 900 square miles and work hard to provide low- or no-cost options for members of the community needing help with their pets.

HSCAZ wants to stress the importance of dogs and cats being in homes and not spending their lives in shelters. Dogs and cats have human-like qualities that make them perfect companions. Pets are a lot like us — loving, loyal and really funny! Please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Central Arizona for Giving Tuesday on November 29. You can come see us in person at 605 W. Wilson Court, call us at 928-474-5590 or donate online at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org.