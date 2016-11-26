‘Fantastic Beasts’ Has Lots Of Magic, Wizard Duels And Romance

Harry Potter does not appear in this film of magic and mayhem. His birth happens some 70 years after the events shown in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” We are instructed that this is not a prequel to the Potter films, but rather a separate story — stories rather, as the producers plan five films in this run. Oh boy. I loved the Potter films and considered them to be excellent movie fare — still do for that matter.

And director David Yates handled the last four Potter movies, so he knows what works in this magical universe. He also has already been tapped to direct all five of the “Fantastic” films. In terms of box office, he has one of the most successful runs ever with an average of $280 million including every film he has directed.

First-time scriptwriter J.K. Rowling comes with high expectations. She of course wrote the original Potter books as well as “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” As the inventor of the magical world we can count on her to translate her own vision to the big screen, perhaps better than anyone else could. She, by the way, became the first author in the history of the world to become a billionaire from her writing, proving that people like her stuff.

London born Oscar nominee and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne plays the leading man, Newt Scamander. Oddly enough he tried for a role in the 2002 film “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” but after reading a single line was dismissed.

Also appearing are Colin Farrell in a major supporting role and the always lively Johnny Depp in a brief cameo. Jon Voight and Ron Perlman also appear.

Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol play sisters who help Newt Scamander round up his beasts. Dan Fogler plays a non-magical baker who also helps out.

In the story Newt Scamander (Redmayne) arrives in New York City after girdling the globe in a quest to find and record the said Fantastic Beasts. He is an ecologist of sorts. Misadventure allows some of the very dangerous magical critters to get loose among the good folk of NY City. But writer Rowling will not let things go so simply.

We have a much more dangerous sub story that involves very sinister forces indeed. We have lots of magic, some wizard duels and a little romance along with everything else.

This four saw blade film carries a mild PG-13 rating and runs for a good long two hours and 13 minutes. With a budget of $180 million the producers expect “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” people all around the world to buy lots of tickets, and they surely will.

Historical movie note: In the 2004 film “The Prisoner of Azkaban” Harry Potter has a magical map. On the map is inscribed the name Newt Scamander. How about that? Rowling plays the long game.