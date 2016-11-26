Longtime Gila County Manager Resigns

After years of service to Gila County, Manager Don McDaniel submitted his letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors Nov. 14.

“It is time for me to move out and for Gila County to move onward and upward,” he wrote.

McDaniel and his wife have been planning retirement for some time, but he opted to stay on board until after the Nov. 8 general election.

“I was concerned that recruiting and hiring a replacement county manager would be a distraction and perhaps even an unwanted campaign issue,” McDaniel wrote.

He did not include an effective date in his resignation, proposing to stay on until a new manager can be appointed.

“I would also offer to assist ... in the recruitment and hiring process. That of course, is a board decision and I will obviously respect and be responsive to your wishes.”

McDaniel, in his letter of resignation, submitted a transition plan for the board’s consideration which included the following timeline: Nov. 15-25 — Establish a profile of the ideal candidate; determine if recruitment will be internal county only, or external; decide whether to have county Human Resources (HR) conduct a search or use a professional search firm; develop a recruitment plan The schedule calls for making an offer on Feb. 3 for a new manager to start on March 6.