Things Getting Hairy For Payson Police

Things are getting pretty hairy at the Payson Police Department these days.

Since Nov. 1, 24 officers and three dispatchers have been growing out their beards to raise money for a local family as part of “Beards on Patrol.”

Officer Justin Deaton suggested the department participate in “No Shave November” last year to raise cancer awareness and help someone affected by the disease have a better holiday. He set a goal of raising $2,500 and officers rounded up

nearly $5,000 in donations.

This year the goal is $7,500, with all the money going toward a Rim Country resident in need.

Officers are each raising funds and whoever collects the most money wins not only the bragging rights of having the best beard, but gets to decide who gets the money.

Every dollar counts as a vote.

Bring in cash or check to the Payson Police Department front lobby in a sealed envelope with “Beards on Patrol” as well as the name of the officer receiving the votes. Donations can also be handed to officers working in the field.

Mail checks or cash to: Payson Police Department, 303 N. Beeline Highway, Payson, AZ 85541 Attn: Beards on Patrol. Make sure to write Beards on Patrol in the check’s memo line and note which officer you are voting for.

The PPD will post pictures of the officers’ beard growth through the month on the PPD’s Facebook page. The PPD will announce the receiver of this year’s donations on Dec. 3 and then shave off their beards.