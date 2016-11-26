Truth Can Really Be Stranger Than Fiction

If I were to take some of the unlikely coincidences in my life and use them as plots in a short story or novel I’d be laughed out of every editor’s office I took it to. And I wouldn’t blame them either.

Most of those coincidences, while startling, were not important, but some of them were. They were things that had to happen for the most important event of my life to occur — meeting my beloved wife Loretta halfway around the planet.

I’ll first mention one of the small, startling things that seemed very odd at the time. When Lolly and arrived in Utah it was a long while before we were settled into the second from last apartment in a six-apartment building on Hill AFB. There we became good friends with Frank and Marlene, the couple in the third apartment.

Two years later we shipped out to Okinawa. We stayed there three years and were given orders to report to Lockbourne AFB in Ohio. Once again, we waited for an on-base apartment to come empty, moved into the second from last apartment in a six-apartment building, and became good friends with ...

Frank and Marlene, the couple in the third apartment.

It would have been enough of a coincidence if they had been the same Frank and Marlene, but they weren’t. It was an entirely different couple. What are the chances of that?

But that pales into insignificance compared to this genuinely weird coincidence. On Otis AFB, Massachusetts, and Keflavik AB, Iceland, I worked for just under three years for a tech sergeant I’ll call Dan Lattice. I won’t use his real name for reasons I think you’ll agree with. Near the end of our days in Iceland Sgt. Lattice, a man we all admired and respected, received word from home about his wife and his 1-year-old daughter, what it was will also have to go unsaid. To make the story short, after the men in our Quonset hut were asleep one night Dan Lattice went into the latrine, sat on a stool, took a straight razor, and deeply slashed his forearms in 18 places.

Had someone not woken up right then with a natural urge Dan would have been dead in minutes. I know that because I saw the huge pool of blood that formed. But as good luck would have it he was rushed to the hospital, given emergency treatment, and flown stateside, where to our joy he survived.

I left the Air Force after that first hitch. I went home to Connecticut; stayed there two years; re-enlisted, lost all but one lonely stripe; was supposed to go to Andrews AFB, but got stuck taking seven enlistees to Sampson AFB in upstate New York; found out my color blindness was going to keep me from flying or doing 99 percent of the things I wanted to do; volunteered for a high priority Mandarin Chinese Language program at Yale University; passed muster for a required top secret clearance; discovered that the only places I would be stationed if I finished the program would be atop remote mountains in three Asian nations; wiggled my way out of the program with the slickest trick I ever pulled; asked for and talked my way into the only school on base without even knowing what it was because I knew they would have me back in that accursed Chinese Language program if I didn’t get into an Air Force School that same day; finished the school; learned how to teach (surprise!); was assigned to one of 11 training squadrons on a base with 25,000 men on it; reported; was assigned to one of eight sections; knocked on the door of the section NCO’s office; walked in; and worked for ...

Tech Sergeant Dan Lattice until the base closed.

Can you believe that, Johnny? The odds against that are astronomical!

And no, neither of us ever so much as said one word about our former three years together. Not a solitary word!

There was nothing to say.

Next week, more of the same, but even better.