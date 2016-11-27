Busy Week Means Short Column

This week the column will be very short. The week so far has been hectic due to Thanksgiving preparations.

Birthdays

I do want to mention a few birthdays that happen the last week of November. Jeff Leonard of Tonto Village III celebrates his big day on Nov. 28 and then on Nov. 29, Casey Stluka of Tonto Village II has her big day. On that same day, former Hellsgate chaplain for the Fireflies, Pamela Furubotten, will celebrate on the same day. I hope she doesn’t mind me telling her age — she turns 93! God bless her! She has moved to the Valley to be closer to her family. I sure do miss her and the impromptu tea parties she arranged. Loved them!

Domino Divas

One reminder: The Domino Divas will be meeting again on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Not only will there be dominoes played, but also a Christmas decorating party for the meeting room.

I shall catch up with the rest of the news in next week’s column.