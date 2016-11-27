Pastor Appointed To Alliance Board

The Payson Town Council last week appointed Richard Richey as a new director to the Rim Country Educational Alliance.

Richey is filling the vacancy left by Jim Lyon.

The council went with Richey, the pastor of Payson First Church of the Nazarene, over Rob Ingram for the appointment. Ingram has worked on plans to bring a four-year multi-university to Payson

for many years, even helping pen the papers for the land from the U.S. Forest Service for the site of the campus project.

The council did not discuss the appointment before naming Richey.

The financial backers for the project selected the two nominees.

Richey said a member of the Alliance approached him a month ago about serving on the board. After some prayer, he decided to put his name “in the hat.”

He believes a university would be a great way to offer the area’s youth an opportunity to further their educations.

“The local availability of a college bachelor’s degree program here in the Rim Country with courses that are in high demand will hopefully be appealing for our own Payson-area students as well as be attractive to students from across the nation or even from other nations around the world,” he wrote in an email. “After all, what’s not to love about Payson and the Rim Country. I think many students would love to learn in such a beautiful setting.”

Richey, who grew up in Arizona, said he has a deep love for Payson and the Rim Country. He said a campus would not only offer a way for the youth to advance, but also help the local economy.

“I also believe that having a university here will be a significant part of seeing our Payson and Star Valley area businesses prosper and our economy grow.”