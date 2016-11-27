Rim Holidays – Thanksgiving Part Two

Arizona was recognized as a territory separate from New Mexico in 1864, and the capital was established with the protection of Fort Whipple in the new town of Prescott. Two years later things were getting organized enough that on Nov. 29th the first official Thanksgiving celebration was held. With the constant threat of Indian raids on the settlers the Arizona Miner editorialized, “This is the first time a day of Thanksgiving has been set apart in this Territory, but we trust it will be duly respected. While as people we have much to contend with, we certainly have much to be thankful for and we should be glad to introduce here a custom so pleasing and proper as that of annually acknowledging the blessings we have received and imploring a continuation of Divine favor.”

By 1869 the celebration had become tradition, and Governor Safford proclaimed Nov. 18 Thanksgiving Day throughout the Territory. He said, “(We proclaim a day of Thanksgiving even though) our people have been sorely scourged and afflicted during the past year and many of our bravest and best citizens have fallen beneath the scalping knife and tomahawk of our savage foe, and death and desolation have been brought to many homes.”

It should be noted that the Apaches neither practiced scalping nor did they use war clubs. These practices were found in other tribes, and later when the governor offered a bounty for Apache scalps it became all too common for white men to scalp Indians, Mexicans and anyone with black hair to claim a few dollars cash.

Governor Safford’s comments were part of the ongoing attempt at genocide when it came to the Native people. But “the only good Indian is a dead Indian” was hardly a proper attitude to bring to prayers of thanksgiving. Fortunately, people of goodwill prevailed in Washington and in the 1870s a “peace movement” was established which took local chiefs to Washington to learn about the ways of the white man, distributed “peace medals” among the natives, and set aside reservations where the tribes were forced to relocate and develop new lifestyles.

By the turn of the century Apache families were free to leave the reservation and drifted back to the places of their birth. Eventually Rim Country settlers welcomed them and gave them employment on ranches and in town. [1] Many a Thanksgiving dinner included Indian guests, as had that first thanksgiving feast in the Plymouth Colony.

When the holiday was first proclaimed in the capitol at Prescott, a big community dance was held, and in true pioneer fashion dancing continued to be a communal way to celebrate the holidays. By 1880 a Thanksgiving Dance was pounding the floors of Rim Country schoolhouses from Rim Rock to Strawberry. When Payson had a large dance hall it became the scene of these celebrations. One old-timer recalled that Ida Jane Armer and her brother Eddie would set the pace with their fast-moving feet.

The dance would often go on until morning, including a midnight supper of wine, chicken pies, scalloped oysters and hand-cranked ice cream. Marguerite Noble recalled dancing as a child to “Put Your Little Foot” while Rose Childers played the piano. Bill Haley was on the saxophone and Pappy Haught played the fiddle.

Baby sitters were at a premium so families would attend the dance together, and the children learned to dance soon after they would walk. When they got tired they went to sleep with a quilt on the bench in a corner — some say the quilt would be put on the floor under a bench and the child/children would sleep there — while their parents danced on. When the fiddlers wore out and began to play “Home Sweet Home” the sleeping children were gathered up and taken home.

The Shaker song reminds us “tis a gift to be simple, tis a gift to be free.” In those difficult times Rim Country families recalled the simple gifts that blessed their days and passed without notice the rest of the year. Such a Thanksgiving celebration is good for us still. Tis the season for football and turkey, fun with family and friends and the freedom to enjoy it all. This is more than enough to raise our hymn of thanks.

[1] See Stan Brown’s book, “They Would Not Be Conquered,”available at the Rim Country Museum in Payson.