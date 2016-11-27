Tigers Lurk In Shallows Of Willow Springs Lake

Have you been lucky enough to catch a tiger trout yet? Now, might be your best chance at Woods Canyon Lake or Willow Springs Lake to reel in one of these unusual trout. Tiger trout are a hybrid cross between a brown and a brook trout. In other states where they have been stocked, these trout have been found to be a very aggressive fighting fish that attack lures and flies. Tiger trout were stocked for the first time in Arizona in May in just four lakes. They are in Woods Canyon Lake and Willow Springs as well as Carnero and Becker Lakes.



I have written in previous articles about watching these trout at the Tonto Creek Fish Hatchery, and trips that my grandsons and I have taken to Woods Canyon and Willow Springs Lake to try to catch them. On those trips, we had seen a couple tigers caught from shore with power bait, but we were hoping to catch them with spinners or flies, so we remained skunked.



The Nov. 10 fishing report on the azgfd.gov website got me revved up to believe that I might finally catch my first tiger trout. I read the fishing report each week, and think that our state’s website is among the best that I have seen. The Nov. 10 report had two great pieces of information that helped me a great deal with my quest. The first was in the Fish AZ blog that reported on a recent study they did on tiger trout in Woods Canyon Lake. They noted a higher than anticipated number of tiger trout in their electroshocking study. Apparently, the tiger trout move into the shallows more at this time of the year than the rainbows, so they showed up in the electroshocking survey. They believe that the tiger trout have moved in to feed on baitfish in the shallows before winter slows down their feeding. Both lakes have an abundance of green sunfish in the shallows, which draws the predatory tiger trout.



The second feature that really helped me was a video of a fly fisherman casting from shore on Willow Springs Lake. He noted that the trout would take large dry flies skated across the surface, or wooly buggers stripped in quickly a couple feet down. I caught tigers with green and black wooly buggers as well as beadheads stripped rather quickly after I had let the fly sink four or five feet down.



I did see trout rising, so a dry would probably work well too. There were other folks fishing nearby with spinners and powerbait. It was one of those days where everything seemed to be working. The trout are likely to be in this pattern of patrolling the shore for the next few weeks until the lakes begin to ice up. So don’t wait too long to head up to Woods Canyon or Willow Springs Lakes.



Trout continue to be stocked in Green Valley Lakes every two weeks. Wooly buggers and beadheads have been working very well for me. Check the azgfd.gov website for the stocking schedule.



If you think you might be interested in learning more about fly fishing, catch the Nov. 26 meeting of the Payson Flycasters at Tiny’s at 9 a.m. — or 8 a.m. if you want breakfast with fellow anglers. This month’s meeting will feature a lesson on tying flies while others will be working on fishing lanyards to carry fly fishing tools. You are welcome to join in on either of these activities. I hope to see you there.