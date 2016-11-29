Bashas’ Manager Retires After 33-Year Career

Fourteen years after he began working for Bashas’, Bob Mykleby transferred to the Arizona grocery chain’s Payson store.

Now 19 years later, the Payson store director is retiring this week after 33 years with the company.

Mykleby was born in Milwaukee, Wis. and grew up in Scottsdale. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1969 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Arizona State University.

He started working for Bashas’ in 1983 with stops at several Valley stores before relocating to Payson.

He’s never regretted the move.

“I lived in the same house in Chandler for 20 years and only talked to my neighbors when I was moved,” he said. “I get up here and know everybody on my street. It’s a friendlier atmosphere and you get to know your neighbors.”

He and his wife, Lee, will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14. That’s right, Valentine’s Day.

“I picked that day so it’d be easy for me to remember,” he said with a chuckle.

They have two children from Lee’s first marriage, sons Brian and Wesley Davenport. Both live in Tennessee.

Lee is now retired from Bashas’. She was a cashier for one of their stores in the Valley before Bob started working there. She met Bob when he was working at a gas station in Scottsdale.

“Five years later, I started working for Bashas’,” Bob said. “Lee said, ‘I’ve got a good standing with Bashas’; don’t mess it up.’”

He didn’t.

He remembers his first day working in Payson and trying hard to impress.

“I was running around going crazy and a customer said, ‘Slow down, take it easy, you’re in Payson.’

“It’s a slower pace up here than it was down (in the Valley).”

And he’s loved it the entire time.

“It’s great,” he said of the way of life here. “That’s why we’re staying here.”

He’s seen a lot of change in the grocery business in his 33 years with Bashas’.

“When I started I had to mark products with a label gun then peel it off to do price changes,” he recalled. “Now it’s all computerized. Scanners make it easier, unless the computers go down; then it’s a whole different story. It doesn’t happen very often, but when it does, like when the lines got cut, that makes it a nightmare.”

He said stricter government regulations over the years have made working in the industry more of a challenge.

“I’m sure it’s a good thing, but I’m getting to be an old dog and I can’t learn new tricks,” he said.

One of the best changes came with the remodeling of the Payson store a couple of years ago.

“We added new flooring, all new décor and Starbucks,” Mykleby said. “It was great, like night and day. It makes you want to come to work when you’ve got a new store.”

That remodel happened mostly during the night when the store was closed.

However, an earlier remodel he figures occurred about 15 years ago, adding about 50 percent more floor space, was more of a challenge. “We had tarps covering everything so it wouldn’t get dirty,” he recalled. “We had to get under the tarps when customers asked for something.”

He said it wouldn’t be easy walking away from a job that’s been such a big part of his life for so many years.

“I appreciate the support from our customers and all the people who’ve worked for me,” he said. “It feels like a family.”

As Mykleby was being interviewed, a customer told him she couldn’t find her favorite frozen dinner rolls.

He immediately walked to the back of the store. A moment later he emerged with a box. She broke into a smile.

“Oh, thank you,” she said. “These are the best.”

“I’m happy to help,” he replied.

It was obvious he meant it.

He gets along great with his employees, regularly cracking them up with a joke.

“He’s got a great sense of humor,” said cashier Gina Heagle. “He’s just been the best boss I’ve ever had. He’s terrific to all his employees. He’s going to be dearly missed. We love him.”