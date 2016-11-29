Blaming Obama

Editor:

It’s amazing how you frequently work in little digs about President-elect Trump like you did in today’s editorial entitled “hot times” (climate change).

During Obama’s horrible presidency about the only thing he was concerned about was climate change, he certainly wasn’t concerned about the horrible “climate” he fostered for us citizens in the U.S.

You might want to consider these items as balanced against the president-elect.

While Obama is concerned about “climate change” how about the “climate of the U.S.?”

Record unemployment (90 million people not in the work force — worst since 1938!!)

Open borders — no vetting — terrorists now all over the U.S.

Welfare system being stretched to the limit and beyond!

Robbing Medicare of $1.1 billion to pay for Obamacare — a total failure — raising the premiums of most Arizonans by 25-60 percent in 2017!

Gutting the military so we are weak and subject to attack and more terrorism.

Allowing the infrastructure of the U.S. (roads, bridges, airports) to deteriorate so he can give $150 billion to Iran — by the way, our mortal enemy that hates us and sponsors terrorism to kill U.S. citizens!

Releasing convicted criminals into the world from Guantanamo to go back and kill more people worldwide.

Inviting members of the Muslim Brotherhood to the White House — people that want to take down America!

Pro abortion — killing live babies!

Only gets upset when Muslims are killed — not when Christians are beheaded!

Accumulated more debt in his administration (if you can call it that) than all the other presidents in U.S. history combined — $20 trillion — he has left us bankrupt.

Obama is for religious repression especially to Catholics.

He has violated the U.S. Constitution over 114 times — he should be impeached!

He is a traitor — selling Iran (our enemy — understand?) so they can develop nuclear warheads better to attack us and our allies.

Appointing judges that don’t believe or follow the Constitution.

Discouraged energy independence.

We have the second highest corporate tax rate so he encourages as many jobs to be shipped overseas as possible.

Encourages riots all over the country while on his second apology tour telling the world how great he is.

Encouraging cities to break federal laws on immigration (by the way in his oath of office he pledged to uphold the Constitution and laws of the U.S.).

Helping illegal immigrants to vote — another violation of federal law.

Imposing higher federal regulations on business so they are choked in their operations.

Doing nothing to discourage the strange “attack on policemen” all over this country — why for heaven’s sake?

Discourages parents to have “school choice” even though his own children go to private schools — what a hypocrite!

He is perceived as “weak” on the world stage and has turned his back on Britain, France and most of our allies.

Many unconstitutional executive orders.

What a mess this man has left!

He almost brought down our country, thank God the people spoke — loud and clear.

Harvey Pelovsky,

owner/administrator,

Rim Country Health & Apartments

Editor’s note: Wow. Intense. Some excellent points mixed in with a slew of outright falsehoods. But, dude, you won. Shouldn’t you move on to advocating solutions to problems — and trying to convince people who have doubts about the policies of President-elect Trump that we’ll move forward together? And by the way, not a thing there about the story you’re reacting to, which reported that 2016 ranked as the hottest year in recorded history.