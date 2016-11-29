Buffalo Archers Do Battle In Wickenburg

Pine-Strawberry School Buffalo archers continued their determined march to the National Archery in Schools Championships next spring in Louisville, Ky. with a stellar showing in the nine-team Northwestern State qualifier held Nov. 19 in Wickenburg.

Pitted against tough competition, including two club teams that draw archers from throughout metropolitan Phoenix, the Buffs finished third in the 3-D shoot with 2,663 points and in the 10- to 15-meter competition compiled 2,781 points to take fourth. Individually, Raci Miranda paced the Buffalo stampede as she has done most of the past two seasons.

In the 3-D shoot she carded a 262 that included seven “10s” or perfect hits. Her score ranked first among the eighth-grade girls, third in the middle school ranks and sixth of the 58 female competitors.

In the 10- to 15-meter competition, Miranda again led the Pine-Strawberry team with a tally of 268 and 11 10s. She finished first among both the eighth-grade girls and the middle school girls and fourth of 119 girl shooters.

Also in the 10- to 15-meter shoot, Emma Paine carded a 249 with eight bull’s-eye hits to take second on the team and 18th in the entire girls field.

In 3-D, Paine was fourth among the Buffs with a 235 and seven 10s.

For most of the 2016 campaign, Miranda and Paine have been the team’s finest one-two punch.

Raeanne Ramirez also turned in a showing to write home about, taking second on the team in 3-D and fourth in 10-15 range.

In 3-D she scored a 238 with five 10s and in the 19-15 target shoot tallied a 242 with three 10s.

While Miranda, Paine and Ramirez were all stalwarts, it was Paige Stadler, only a fifth-grader, who turned most heads.

Despite her youth and inexperience, she was third on the team in both 3-D (236) and 10-15 meters (244). She finished with a total of eight 10s in both shoots.

Cash York, Dwayne Schank, Kyleigh Fadely and Mackenzie Aguon added all-important depth to the team cause.

With fledgling archers like Stadler waiting in the wings, coaches Dean Pederson and Margaret Johnson likely have the youth on the roster to be making many more trips to Louisville for the national finals.

The Pine-Strawberry sharp shooters will return to action Saturday, Dec. 3 against the Arizona Flight Shooters and Phoenix Heat at the Ben Avery Range near Phoenix.

On Jan. 21 the archers will have the opportunity to test their skills against out-of-state competition during a western regional clash with New Mexico-area teams in San Simon, Ariz.

Units of study used by the Pine-Strawberry School in NASP program were written by education, conservation and target archery experts. The units are used in the school’s physical education curriculum but can be included in other subject areas.

“Changing lives one arrow at a time,” is the NASP motto.