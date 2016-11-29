Chapman Chain Gang Honored

Affectionately known as the Chapman Chain Gang, Bill Mansoor, Tom Whatley, Dan Way and Ken Boyes help at the home football games running the down markers.

At the Nov. 14 Payson Unified School District board meeting, the group was recognized as a HERO of Public Education.

“These gentlemen volunteer their time and have been doing so for as long as anyone can remember as the chain gang at the high school football games,” said Superintendent Greg Wyman.

To make their volunteering efforts easier, the Chapman Chain Gang purchased the down markers.

Chapman has also contributed to the quality of the football games by loaning vehicles for the Homecoming Court to ride into the stadium.

But the Chapman guys don’t stop there.

The auto dealer has supported the PHS auto shop with donated vehicles.

“This is just another example of individuals and businesses in our community helping our students,” said Wyman. “For this commitment, we recognize the Chapman Chain Gang and Chapman Auto Center as HEROS of Public Education.”