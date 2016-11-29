Chief Deputy Hired For County Attorney’S Office

The Gila County Attorney’s Office has hired a new chief deputy attorney after Shawn Fuller abruptly left the office at the end of August.

Bradley Soos takes over as chief deputy. Soos was a judge pro tempore in Pinal County for the past nine years and before that, worked 16 years as a prosecutor in Pinal County.

In January, Soos retired from Pinal County and began planning to return to work as an attorney part-time when Gila County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp contacted him about the open position.

Soos will handle prosecuting all homicide cases in Gila County, supervise the Payson office and train other attorneys.

As a judge, who handled mostly criminal cases, Soos said he was known for being harsh, but fair.

Having the experience of working both in front of behind the bench has given Soos a unique perspective.

“It gives you a very different viewpoint,” he said of working as a judge.

As a prosecutor, Soos became an

expert in all aspect of criminal law. As a judge, Soos became an expert in the rules of procedure.

Working as a judge though required him to be “completely impartial,” something he didn’t have to worry about as a prosecutor.

Soos knew he wanted to go into law from a young age. He grew up in the south suburbs of Chicago and worked several years in his family-owned liquor store/bar.

Coming from a family of blue-collar workers, Soos was the first person in his family to go to college. He attended Arizona State University for his bachelor’s degree and Valparaiso University for his law degree.

He moved back to Arizona after law school and began working in a small law firm. He knew he wanted to be a trial lawyer and soon got a job working for Pinal County.

Since joining the GCAO, Soos said he has been reviewing several old homicide cases where no decision was ever made on prosecuting the alleged offender. He has already declined to prosecute one of those cases that happened near Globe for lack of sufficient evidence.