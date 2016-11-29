Christmas Tree Permits Available

The Tonto National Forest is selling Christmas tree permits at all of its ranger stations.

Here in Rim Country, both the Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts have permits available.

Payson will have 475 permits and Pleasant Valley 25.

The Payson Ranger District is located off of Highway 260 before Star Valley at 1009 E. Highway 260. Phone 928-474-7900 for more information.

The Pleasant Valley Ranger District is located just south of Highway 260 on Forest Road 63. For information, call: 928-462-4300.

As a bonus, the Forest Service will give all fourth-grade students a free Christmas tree permit — while supplies last. This program is through the Every Kid in a Park initiative.

The Forest Service created the Every Kid in a Park initiative to inspire the next generation of conservationists.

All fourth-graders may receive a fourth-grade pass, which allows them free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year.

The free Christmas tree permits simply extend the perks available to fourth-grade students.

All the fourth-graders need is a fourth-grade Forest Service pass or paper voucher. A parent must accompany a fourth grade student seeking a free Christmas Tree permit.

For more information on the Every Kid in a Park program, please see: www.everykidinapark.gov.