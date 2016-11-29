Colon Cancer Alliance Seeks To Raise Awareness For Screenings

Every October, the world goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring attention to the disease and encourage people to get screened.

The Screen This Too Campaign, started in October 2012 by the Colon Cancer Alliance, encourages everyone to remember that while breast cancer screening is important, it doesn’t mean they should ignore other areas of their body — most specifically, their colons. So, while October is behind us, that doesn’t mean being aware of the need for colon cancer screening should be shelved.

Many of us have flexible spending accounts for health care that need to be used by the end of the year (and in some cases through mid-March), so take the time to make an appointment for a screening before the New Year arrives.

The campaign also brings attention to the ties between the two types of cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer patients have an increased colon cancer risk of 20-80 percent compared to the general population.

Despite this connection, the importance of getting screened for colon cancer continues to live under the radar, creating a large gap in screening rates between the two types of cancer. While 75 percent of women are up to date with breast cancer screening, only 55 percent of women are up to date with colon cancer screening.

The Colon Cancer Alliance wants to close that gap by reminding women that keeping up to date with colon cancer screening is just as important as routine breast exams. So when you go to schedule your mammogram this month, tell your doctor, “Screen this too!” For more information, please visit screenthistoo.org.

The Colon Cancer Alliance’s mission is to knock colon cancer out of the top three cancer killers. We are doing this by championing prevention, funding cutting-edge research and providing the highest quality patient support services. Read more information about the Colon Cancer Alliance at ccalliance.org.