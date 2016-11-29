Community Almanac Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Book Fair

The Julia Randall Elementary Book Fair takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., now through Dec. 2 in the JRE Library. It features books and more for children of all ages, including young adult readers. Plus it will have several days devoted to celebrating the mothers and fathers of the students. Muffins for Mom are featured Nov. 29 and 30, with Donuts for Dad on Dec. 1 and 2.

There will be lots of books and fun-filled activities for the kids.

For more information, please call JRE at 928-474-2353.

Final clothing distribution

Kaitie’s Closet, Inc., a nonprofit 501c3 organization that has provided children’s clothing to anyone in need for nearly seven years.



The next distribution is the organization’s last. It will be from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Payson Elementary School.

Raffle benefits P-S Food Bank

Fancy Finds, 4069 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, is hosting a raffle for a hand-made afghan to benefit the Pine Strawberry Food Bank.

Tickets are $5 or may be obtained with a donation of five cans of food. There is no limit on the number of tickets and it is not necessary to be present to win. The tickets can be purchased at Fancy Finds during regular business hours and the drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 30. All proceeds go to the food bank.

Christmas program Dec. 2

The First Friday event at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson, is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2.

It will feature festive holiday music and a Christmas carol sing-along with pianists Angeline Ng and Lisa Tan, harpist Laurie Galster, members of the Payson Choral Society, singers Steve Stevens and Jennifer Holly, and more.

Guests will enjoy the Nutcracker Suite piano duet, plus a variety of classical and beloved holiday songs and singing along with favorite carols.

The evening also includes cranberry pork sliders and green bean casserole. Donations for the food and music will be accepted to benefit the Deacons Food Pantry.

For more information, call 928-474-2059.

Christmas bazaars

The Hospital Auxiliary’s craft group hosts a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 in the activities building at the MHA Foundation Complex, 308 E. Aero Drive, Payson.

The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild Boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday Dec. 10. There are many handcrafted items available, including hand woven baskets, unique jewelry, leather crafts, knitted and crocheted items, handmade aprons, clothing, pet attire and many seasonal crafts.

The boutique is located behind the Pine thrift shop at the senior center.

Gift wrapping offered

The KEY Club of Payson High School will wrap your holiday gifts for donations at the Walmart Garden Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

Proceeds are used to help send KEY Club members to leadership and educational conferences and finance many local service projects to better the Rim Country communities.

Angel Project fundraiser

The Mount Cross Lutheran Church is donating the use of its event center for the Angel Project, to collect toys and blankets for the needy, at Building B, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be auction baskets; sports home décor; beauty products; movies; candles; table games and kids toys; holiday décor; plus lots of holiday treats to enjoy: popcorn, cupcakes, popcorn balls, cakes and chocolate treats.

Call 480-322-2743 for more information.

Electric Light Parade

Payson’s annual APS Electric Light Parade celebrates Christmas Around the World starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street.

This is the 15th anniversary of the parade. So, now is the time to start scoping out the best spots to watch the parade travel from Green Valley Park to Sawmill Crossing.

Payson Choral Society Christmas concert

The Payson Choral Society presents the community’s big Christmas concert at 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

The theme of the concert is “Rejoice!” directed by Daria Mason with accompaniment by Lisa Tan.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, at Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and at the library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert. Concert tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance. Children and students up to age 18 are admitted free.



Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to middle school and high school students. These are awarded each year at the spring concert. For added information, call John Landino 928-468-0023.

Volunteers needed to help prepare tax returns

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free volunteer tax assistance and preparation service.

It helps local taxpayers with low to moderate incomes, with special attention given to those 60 and older. Volunteers receive free IRS certified training prior to working with taxpayers. You must be willing to commit at least four hours per week during the tax season from February 1 through April 15 after you are certified. If you are interested, email paysontax-aide@gmail.com or phone Lori at 928-478-6460.