Domestic Violence Remains Persistent

While the overall number of domestic violence arrests has continued to decline since 2011, it remains a persistent problem in the community with officers responding to a call of domestic violence every other day on average.

Through the end of August, the Payson Police Department responded to 111 domestic violence calls.

Of those addresses, police visited the majority, 87 percent, just once. However, domestic violence is often cyclical. Officers returned to four addresses three times and 10 addresses twice so far this year.

Just looking at the list of address where officers had responded and going on nothing more than that, Police Chief Don Engler could easily pick out the homes that officers frequent both for domestic violence and other types of calls.

Officers try to build a relationship with these repeat offenders to end the sometimes-endless cycle of abuse, Engler said.

One of the biggest concerns is that children living in the homes where domestic violence occurs witness the abuse and they learn destructive coping techniques. As they get older, they often become the abusers or get involved with an abusive individual and the cycle continues.

Where abuse is recurring, the PPD often requests that the Gila County attorney’s office mandate some form of therapy for the abuser. For the abused, which is often women, they recommend they attend classes at the Time Out Shelter, which teaches women how get out of an abusive relationship, move on and better their lives, pick a supportive partner and maintain a healthy relationship.

Often women do not leave after the first abusive episode and often stay to protect their abuser.

In June 2016, a couple, where both had been arrested for domestic violence previously, got into another heated argument at a home on South Ponderosa Street, this time over allegations he was cheating.

A man that witnessed the fight called police, but then hung up before speaking with dispatch.

Engler said this often happens with domestic violence calls. Someone will call 911, but then hang up before talking with dispatchers. Because police respond to all hang-ups, victims often use this as a way to get help, but without speaking on the phone, because if their abuser found out, it often leads to more fighting.

When police arrived on this call, they found a woman with a black eye. She said she had fallen.

When pressed, the woman said she did not want to get her boyfriend in trouble as they had both been arrested for domestic violence.

The woman’s boyfriend, meanwhile, had gone to the hospital with a wound to his hand. He claimed she had stabbed him with a knife.

As police tried to straighten out what had happened, the couple presented various stories. They agreed that they had gotten into a fight and it had escalated. Instead of walking away, they continued to push each other, yelling and throwing things. He said she got a knife and when she came at him, he grabbed for it, cutting his hand. While trying to hold the knife, he punched the woman in the face to get her to move away. She said she had thrown a plate on the ground and thrown a knife on the ground, but denied attacking him. Due to there being no blood on the knife, police determined the woman had not attacked him with a knife, but still arrested both for disorderly conduct.

While both parties are sometimes arrested in domestic violence situations, Engler said officers are very careful not to arrest a victim.

However, it is not always easy to discern who is the victim if both parties have become physically violent.

Officers need probable cause to make an arrest, so they look to see who the aggressor was in the situation. If the other person fought back to protect themselves that is allowed under Arizona’s self-defense law.

“If you are being attacked you have the right to defend yourself,” he said.

In March 2016, officers were called to a home on East Wade Lane where officers had responded many times before for domestic violence issues between a couple.

Police found the woman outside yelling and banging on the home’s door. The woman said the man had thrown her down the driveway and she was worried he was trying to run away with her children. As police approached the home, the man was seen running out of the back of the home carrying two children.

Police caught up with the man and detained him. He said when he got home earlier and saw that she had packed her bags to leave, they got into a fight.

It was clear after speaking to both parties that they were under the influence of some substance. She appeared to be on some type of “upper drug” and officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

Engler said substance abuse is a common thread in domestic violence.

“Probably 80 to 90 percent of calls involve some kind of substance abuse with at least one of the parties,” he said.

That is why the police and prosecutors press for some kind of substance abuse treatment when offenders are sentenced.

If treatment is not successful, it often leads to repeat offenses.

In August this year, officers arrested a man the same day he was released from jail for domestic violence. The man had been arrested for slashing the tires on a vehicle, punching the car’s window and beating the woman up the night before.

He was arrested and then released.

He immediately came for the woman and found her sitting in a vehicle by Payson Marketplace. He came up and started yelling at her. He opened her door and began throwing things out of the vehicle.

Officers found the man walking down the street. He denied doing anything.

They arrested him for disorderly conduct.

In violent calls like these, the PPD tries to dispatch two officers as domestic violence situations are often the most volatile and dangerous.

One of the best things the victim of domestic violence can do is get an order of protection, Engler said. With this, an abuser can have no contact with the victim. That means if they call, text or show up at their home, police can arrest them for violating the order of protection.

Before the situation escalates, Engler said officers could intervene as soon as the order is violated. This stops many situations from getting out of hand.

Thanks to the efforts of the court, Time Out and police, domestic violence appears to be on a downward trend in the community. Domestic violence arrests have fallen from 240 in 2012 to 130 last year.

Engler said they hope that is due to the education efforts of these agencies.

“We are doing a better job educating the community,” he said.

For more information or to get help, contact the Time Out Shelter at 928-472-8007.