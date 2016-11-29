GRAY

(grā/adjective)

of a color intermediate between black and white, as of ashes or an overcast sky; 2. dull and nondescript; without interest or character ...

Oh so not the case through the camera lens of photographer DJ Craig.

Following the recent rain, which didn’t deter an intrepid kayaker (photo above) from paddling out among the cattails, Craig captured these images of a “gray” day in Green Valley Park.

Gray embraced the area (top photo), wrapping it in a magic blanket that turned lights into amber beacons.

As the sun climbed above the Granite Dells in the east and reached further to touch the jewel of Payson, the gray began to thin (photo above left) and then fade (photo at left) and finally leave an autumn blue sky in its wake and a reminder that the golden days of fall in the Rim Country will soon give way to the icy caress of a mountain winter.

Photos by DJ Craig

Story by Teresa McQuerrey