Increased Limits For Some Tax Credits

Arizona taxpayers may increase their tax credit donations to nonprofits and foster care organizations, but not to public schools and the military family fund relief.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill increasing tax credit donations to nonprofits, while allowing for larger dollar-for-dollar tax credits, depending on income.

The bill separated the Foster Care tax credit from the Charitable Organizations credit, doubling taxpayer’s possible tax credits. (For more information please see: http://hblcpa.com/arizona-charitable-tax-credit-changes-new-increased-limits-2016/)

The tax credit limits for pubic schools (called Credit for Kids) remains at $200 for an individual and $400 for a couple filing jointly. The Military Family Relief Fund tax credit also remains at $200 and $400.

Private School Tuition tax credits, however, are $1,087 for an individual and $2,173 for a couple.

Taxpayers can make donations and get 2016 tax credits up to April 15, 2017.

The maximum total for all the tax credits combined is $2,387 for an individual and $4,773 for a couple.

Each year, the Credit for Kids program brings in thousands of dollars to help the school districts expand the curriculum and experiences for their students.

To donate, contact the Payson Unified School District (928-474-2070), Tonto Basin Elementary School (928-479-2277) or Pine-Strawberry Elementary School (928-476-3283).

Kathie Manning, Payson Unified School District business manager, broke down where the $329,645 in 2015 Credit for Kids donations went:

Julia Randall Elementary

Character education $280

Extracurricular $52

Field trips $7,482

Fine arts $3,291

Payson Elementary School

Field trips $12,561

Rim Country Middle School

Academic competitions $1,890

After-school enrichment $93

Athletics $50,252

Educational adventures $2,429

Field trips $5,142

Fine arts $4,649

Special ed $20.24

Payson High School

Athletics $152,685

Band/choir $10,329

Character education $4,779

Culinary arts $2,960

DECA $1,125

Drama $4,149

FBLA/HOSA $409

FFA $4,185

Fine arts $21,367

Science enrichment $5,977

Ski/hike field trip $19,127

Special ed/CBI $807

Payson Center for Success

Character education $3,777

Field trips $9,837