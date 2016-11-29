Increased Limits For Some Tax Credits

Arizona taxpayers may increase their tax credit donations to nonprofits and foster care organizations, but not to public schools and the military family fund relief.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill increasing tax credit donations to nonprofits, while allowing for larger dollar-for-dollar tax credits, depending on income.
The bill separated the Foster Care tax credit from the Charitable Organizations credit, doubling taxpayer’s possible tax credits. (For more information please see: http://hblcpa.com/arizona-charitable-tax-credit-changes-new-increased-limits-2016/)
The tax credit limits for pubic schools (called Credit for Kids) remains at $200 for an individual and $400 for a couple filing jointly. The Military Family Relief Fund tax credit also remains at $200 and $400.
Private School Tuition tax credits, however, are $1,087 for an individual and $2,173 for a couple.
Taxpayers can make donations and get 2016 tax credits up to April 15, 2017.
The maximum total for all the tax credits combined is $2,387 for an individual and $4,773 for a couple.
Each year, the Credit for Kids program brings in thousands of dollars to help the school districts expand the curriculum and experiences for their students.
To donate, contact the Payson Unified School District (928-474-2070), Tonto Basin Elementary School (928-479-2277) or Pine-Strawberry Elementary School (928-476-3283).
Kathie Manning, Payson Unified School District business manager, broke down where the $329,645 in 2015 Credit for Kids donations went:
Julia Randall Elementary
Character education $280
Extracurricular $52
Field trips $7,482
Fine arts $3,291
Payson Elementary School
Field trips $12,561
Rim Country Middle School
Academic competitions $1,890
After-school enrichment $93
Athletics $50,252
Educational adventures $2,429
Field trips $5,142
Fine arts $4,649
Special ed $20.24
Payson High School
Athletics $152,685
Band/choir $10,329
Character education $4,779
Culinary arts $2,960
DECA $1,125
Drama $4,149
FBLA/HOSA $409
FFA $4,185
Fine arts $21,367
Science enrichment $5,977
Ski/hike field trip $19,127
Special ed/CBI $807
Payson Center for Success
Character education $3,777
Field trips $9,837
