Oasis Christian Books And Gifts Set ‘Grand Re-Opening’

Oasis Christian Books and Gifts plans a “grand re-opening” this weekend.

As of this past May the store has been owned and operated by longtime Rim Country residents Lynn and Tom Johns.

Lynn worked for the previous owner, Betty Clark, who decided she needed to spend more time at home.

Lynn and Tom thought about buying the store in the Twin Pines Shopping Center, but then decided against it. At that point Clark said she would just have a big sale and close the business.

Lynn said she couldn’t let that happen, so she and her husband reconsidered, praying about it and then decided to make the purchase.

Erin Gibson, who started the business years ago on Main Street, had warned them it was a lot of work and that they probably didn’t want to go through with it.

But the couple felt it was something they were being called to do as a ministry.

Since taking on the business

the couple has not made many changes. Some of the inventory has been expanded, especially the gift items, and they have a space for customers and friends to sit and have a cup of coffee or tea and visit.

They will be offering a Bible Art Journaling class after the first of the year. Since space in the shop is limited they will only be able to enroll a few students. Anyone interested should call 928-474-4713.

Lynn said she wanted to do the class because she is an artist and needs an outlet for it.

Lynn said Clark was “superwoman” because for more than 10 years she pretty much ran the store by herself. Lynn has help and still feels like she is in the shop almost 24/7. But she enjoys it, the only challenge she said is the ordering — deciding what to order and how much of it to get.

They keep a nice selection of greeting cards, in fact customers have told them it is one of the nicest collections available in town. Special orders will be made for customers and it doesn’t have to be Christian books.

“A lot of older people don’t like trying to order on the computer,” Tom said.

They also do engraving — any book — so long as it will fit in the engraver, which is old, Lynn said.

The grand re-opening is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. It involves just about all the shops in the Twin Pines Center and features food and special buys and drawings.