Overwhelming Support For National Monument

A bipartisan nationwide poll released today finds the overwhelming majority of Americans (82 percent) support establishing a Greater Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument.

The broad national backing for the monument revealed in the new poll closely mirrors a February 2016 survey of Arizona voters which found 80 percent support for the monument across party lines. As in the earlier statewide sampling, the national poll shows strong approval across political party, demographic group, and geography.

“The data here is pretty clear — Americans love the Grand Canyon and feel strongly that the public lands surrounding it should be protected,” said Dave Metz of Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, who conducted the research with American Viewpoint.

“The fact that support crosses partisan, geographic and demographic groups in such a polarizing time underscores the broad support for the Greater Grand Canyon,” said Randall Gutermuth of American Viewpoint.

More than half a million people have

signed a nationwide petition in favor of a Greater Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument, showing Americans actively want more protection for the public lands around the national park.

“There is a long-held and strong affinity by Americans for the Grand Canyon and the lands that surround it. As the region faces growing threats from uranium mining, it’s more important than ever that President Obama act quickly to permanently protect it as a national monument,” said Roger Clark of the Grand Canyon Trust.

“More than 550,000 people signed a nationwide petition supporting the monument,” said Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez. “We must protect these sacred lands for the future generations to enjoy. This national treasure is for all Americans, not just Arizonans.”

“The Havasupai people natural inhabitants of the Grand Canyon, Arizona. Would like to keep our waters pure for future generations,” said Carletta Tilousi, a council member of the Havasupai Tribe.

“Some places are too special to lose, and the Greater Grand Canyon is one of them. Its cultural sites, life-giving waters, and stunning vistas deserve to be protected for

all people, and the threat of uranium mining needs to be removed permanently so future generations don’t need to keep fighting these battles,” said Representative Raúl M. Grijalva.

Key survey findings

• 93 percent agree the Grand Canyon is a national treasure for all Americans, not just people who live nearby;

• 47 percent say more needs to be done to protect land, air, and water around the Grand Canyon, while only 5 percent say too much is being done;

• 82 percent back establishment of the Greater Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument;

• Even when confronted with statements opposing the proposed monument, voters still support the monument by a greater than two-to-one margin (68 percent support, 26 percent oppose).

The telephone survey of 800 registered voters, conducted Aug. 29 through Sept. 8, 2016 was directed jointly by leading opinion research firms Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates (D) and American Viewpoint (R).