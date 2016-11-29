Rim Country Health Has Jobs For More Than Health Professionals

The employment opportunities at Rim Country Health don’t all require professional health care credentials. The two women in the facility’s “back office” both came to the job after years working as waitresses.

Brandice O’Brien has been with RCH for a little more than four years, starting as a receptionist; Melissa Powers joined the staff a little more than a year ago.

O’Brien does accounts payable, prior authorization for out-patients and collections; Powers is responsible for prior authorization for all in-patient admissions and collections. The two are also taking on the facility’s billing now.

Both women are longtime residents of Payson. O’Brien has lived here off and on since she was 15, attending Payson High School. Powers is Payson born and raised.

O’Brien was working at Denny’s, having advanced to a manager’s position, when the reception job opened at RCH. She said she made the change because of better pay and it was also a job that better suited her life’s needs, making it possible to have more time with her children.

Powers worked as a waitress at Mazatzal Casino, but wanted to get a bachelor’s degree in health care administration, with an emphasis in long-term care. She earned an associate’s degree, but knew she would need experience in the field to complement a bachelor’s. The job with RCH gives her that experience and also is making it possible to get her bachelor’s online through the University of Phoenix.

O’Brien said the most rewarding aspects of working for RCH have been learning a new career and being able to buy her first home.

Powers finds it rewarding to help the patients and their families make sure the costs of the care being provided is taken care of by their insurance providers.

“It’s satisfying to know you have helped somebody,” she said.

The two women agree the most challenging aspect of their work is dealing with insurance companies.

Asked what they would tell others interested in working for RCH, the two women stressed a couple of different factors. O’Brien said the work is consistent and pays better than a lot of jobs in the area. Powers said not all the jobs at RCH require a college education; she added people need to approach every job at the facility with a professional attitude.

“If you want better, you have to do better — be responsible,” Powers said.