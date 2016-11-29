Stand With Our President

Editor:

A children’s story about a Little Red Hen who decided to plant some wheat and make some bread from it. All the farm animals refused to help her, plow, plant, harvest. So she said “I will myself.” So she did, and when the wheat was grown and harvested, she made many loaves of fresh bread. Then all the other animals that refused to help her, now wanted some bread, and when they asked her “who will give me some fresh bread,” “not I said the little Red Hen.”

And so it is now with our newly elected president, many are refusing to help him turn our country around, but when he gets it turned around, jobs come back, lower taxes, stronger military, threats of terrorism reduced, many will say, they now want to help, and now we want some of her milk and honey. Too bad they will reap the benefits after not helping, They will get those benefits in spite of them, not because of them. And they will get them because of the rest of us who stood up for the new president, regardless of who we voted for.

Dell Owens