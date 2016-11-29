Things That Go ‘Snap’ In The Night

This is an occasional series about Bigfoot/Sasquatch activity in the Rim Country.

Today’s episode:

A recent trip, Part 1

Looking for Bigfoot is kind of like going fishing ... sometimes you catch something, and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you land the big one, and sometimes all you get are a few nibbles, or get skunked entirely.

I’ve had a number of people ask me about things to look for, and about what actually happens when I go out looking for the big hairy folk, so today I thought that I would take y’all along on a recent trip that two of us went on the week before last Labor Day weekend.

First, let’s get the terminology straight. Those of us who are into this oddball hobby/obsession call ourselves “squatchers,” as in Sasquatch, and we call the activity “squatchin’.”

We don’t like to be called Bigfoot or Sasquatch hunters, as we aren’t hunting them in order to shoot or kill one. There are people who are actually doing that, and we don’t want to be confused with them.

Another term that is sometimes used is Bigfoot researchers. That one is OK ... I’ll accept that. It makes us sound smarter (than we probably really are). So, let’s go squatchin’.

I left Payson around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and met with a friend and longtime squatcher named Roland at the intersection of Highway 260 and Forest Road 512, the Young Road. He had talked with some hunters a couple of days before who had a possible encounter while scouting a few miles south toward Young, and he thought that I might want to interview them.

We drove down to the hunters’ campsite, and found nobody at the camp. I left a card in case they wished to contact me and we left, as we still had a bit of a drive to the spot where we intended to camp.

Our target location was a place with a history of activity dating back several years that is nicknamed “Broken Mirror.” It got the name from an incident where a large piece of a tree limb was thrown at a vehicle, breaking off an outside mirror and scaring the living daylights out of the vehicle’s occupants. For those folks who may have watched the Arizona episode of the “Finding Bigfoot” TV show that first aired back in 2012, it was also the location where a father (Steve) and his son (Zack) saw two of the creatures pass by their camp. Their sighting was re-created for the show. Steve and Zack are from the metro Phoenix area, and still come squatchin’ in this area whenever they can. I’ve met them.

So where is Broken Mirror? I won’t tell you exactly, because it is an ongoing research area, but I will say that it is on the western end of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, not too far from Knoll Lake. I have been coming to this general area for several years, and have had a number of pretty cool experiences here.

Anyway ... we arrived at our campsite around 4 p.m. We were in a small clearing surrounded by a very dense thicket of young fir trees. They were so thick you couldn’t even walk through them, except for four openings, two of which were big enough to bring vehicles in. I drove my van in one, and Roland backed his van in the other, so that our side doors faced each other. Our vehicles were about 40 feet apart in the clearing, with nothing in between them.

The first thing we noticed was that there about 20 small branches laying on the ground in one area that had obviously been broken off adjacent young fir trees. They were still fresh and green, so it had to have been done very recently. They were all about the diameter of a wooden pencil, and were all around 12 to 15 inches long.

Roland picked one up and examined it, then excitedly motioned me to come over. He showed me that the branch was cut about halfway through from the top, then broken off the rest of the way. A quick check showed that the rest were cut and broken uniformly in exactly the same manner.

Who or what would do that?

Roland explained that Sasquatches use these for bedding, and that one will grab the branch and use a thumbnail to cut partway through, then break it off. Very quick and efficient.

I hadn’t heard of that before, but Roland has been squatchin’ a lot longer than I have and knows a lot more about the subject than I do. And, after examining a number of them closely, I certainly didn’t have any better explanation. It was clear that it wasn’t done with any kind of tool that I’m familiar with. If nothing else, it was certainly interesting.

Roland picked them all up and put them in a pile, and then we photographed it so we could check later to see if anything was moved.

That evening we sat around the campfire until it burned out. It was a new moon, and very dark and still. The sky was clear, and the stars were beautiful. We did a couple of wood knocks, but didn’t get a response, or any other indication that any of the creatures might be around. We went to bed around 11 p.m.

The next morning I woke up before 5 a.m., as I usually do. It was still dark, so I lay there listening and letting my mind wander. As it got light enough outside to see, I noticed a tree limb about 4 feet long laying in the clearing between our two vans. It wasn’t there when we went to bed. There was no tree above that it could have fallen from, and there was no wind during the night.

A little later, when Roland got up, we examined the limb. The break was obviously old, and even had mud splattered on it from recent monsoon rains. The limb had obviously been brought in from elsewhere and placed there purposely. Neither of us did it, and there were no other humans around. No animals that I know of do that sort of thing, so how did it get there?

It seemed that the hairy folk were around after all, and they left us a calling card ... their way of saying “Hi. We’re here.”

It began to look like it might be an interesting trip.

To be continued ... So, how did it get there?