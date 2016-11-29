St. Vincent de Paul Society members expected to make more than 300 Thanksgiving dinner boxes from donations received on Turkey Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Payson Bashas’. Pitching in and providing a few laughs was the SVP turkey, at left, helping Dee Kelly with her purchases. Volunteers stationed outside of Bashas’ in Payson on Tuesday collected donated turkeys and other food and later handed out full meals to Rim Country families in need that signed up for them at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, 511 S. St. Phillips St. The event was co-sponsored by KMOG and Channel 12 News.