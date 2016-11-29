Wet Roads Suspected Cause Of Sunday Wrecks

Roundup staff

As of Monday, November 28, 2016

Advertisement

There were several vehicle wrecks on State Route 87 Sunday night on the south end of town, likely due to the wet weather.

Around 9:50 p.m., a pickup truck heading southbound collided with two passenger vehicles at milepost 245. Only minor injuries were reported.

“The roadway was wet at the time of the collision, which may be a factor,” said a Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

Farther south on 87, near the entrance to the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino, there was a separate, non-injury collision that occurred at about the same time.

That was also a minor injury crash.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos