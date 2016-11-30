Cooler Temperatures Create Lots Of Bass Activity

Recent storms continue to bring moisture to the Roosevelt Lake watershed. The Salt River is flowing at nearly 100 percent of the normal flow for this time of year while Tonto Creek is flowing at 70 percent. The lake level currently stands at 35 percent full, but the good news for anglers is that each day the level continues to rise.

Fishing conditions on Roosevelt Lake are good. The cooler water temperatures create lots of activity for bass as they prepare for colder temperatures, which are now just a few weeks away.

The water temperature is now in the low to mid 60s and every cold front that passes through Rim Country drops the water temperature a few more degrees.

Successful techniques and baits reported during the late fall early winter period include crankbaits, jerkbaits, drop-shot, Texas-rig and spoons.

Experienced anglers know to watch for natural signs while fishing. This is especially true during the colder months. Birds, bait fish leaping out of the water, wind direction and areas of the lake receiving more sunlight can be significant indicators for bass locations.

Crappie fishing on Roosevelt reports continue to be very good. Several crappie anglers are now using a trolling technique for crappie fishing. This technique will be become more dominant as the temperatures drop over the next few months.

Crappie form into large schools during the winter months, which creates great fishing opportunities and a great social experience since boats are typically trolling within just a few feet of one another.

Fishing at Green Valley Lake is reported to be excellent. It offers an excellent opportunity to catch trout for all angler experience levels. Wet and dry flies, PowerBait, and small spinner baits were the favorite baits reported.

Have a great week of fishing and I hope to see you on the water.

James Goughnour is the owner of Rim Country Custom Rods.