A Frequently Asked Hunting Question From Non-Hunters

For a person who enjoys hunting big and small game, the fall is a busy time with numerous seasons starting in late August and continuing well into the month of January. In the last week I have had a number of local residents asking me what hunting season are we now in? I believe their interest may be from a non-hunter’s point of view, and are the trails safe to hike in the Rim Country? My answer to these questions is, yes, with some helpful hints that should increase their confidence and safety factor.

For the next two weeks there are numerous rifle permits for elk in the local units of 22 and 23 beneath the Rim, while additional firearm permits for elk are also underway on top of the Rim from Flagstaff to the New Mexico border. This is the last major hunt with a high number of firearm permit hunters in the woods of the national forests.

At this time of year, elk are very secretive and most of their movement is in the early morning or late afternoon going to feeding areas or water sources. That is the time when most hunters are in the woods in pursuit of game. If you have an interest in hiking some of the trails in the national forests, an extra precaution might be to wear some hunter blaze orange. Another recommendation might be to start the hike later in the morning and finish well before sundown, if that would make you feel safer.

A cardinal rule of hunting with a firearm is to know the line of sight from the weapon to the target, which also includes what is beyond. The hunter firearm safety course also teaches that an animal on the horizon should NEVER be shot at because of the unknown factor of what is beyond. If there is no significant backdrop, don’t shoot.

Another cardinal rule, which is significant in the Payson area with our elk herd in the town limits, is the discharging of a firearm. A firearm weapon is a pistol, rifle, black powder, or shotgun and may not be discharged within a quarter mile of an occupied home. Oftentimes the discharge report may sound like it is much closer as the sound travels along a canyon or hillside. It is the hunter’s responsibility to know where he or she is hunting, making sure this law is followed.

In mid-December there will be a very limited number of rifle hunters in the field until Dec. 31 in pursuit of a whitetail buck. They will be glassing the lower terrain in the more remote areas of unit 22 and 23, which encompass the Payson to Young mountain ranges.

The shotgun bird hunters will be in the field until early February in the lower elevations trying to find a covey of quail.

There is also a late dove season, which starts in early December and continues for most of the month. A shotgun’s pellets can be dangerous within a 300-yard radius and the same rules of firearm safety should be practiced. Whether hunting doves or quail, it is important to know the surroundings and have a thorough knowledge about the locations of the closest homes. This is especially true of the Tonto Basin area where numerous residences dot the desert hillsides all the way to Roosevelt Lake.

The safety factor is a key point for everyone who uses our national forests, especially in the fall and winter months during the various hunting seasons. Firearm hunting season injuries are almost nonexistent in Arizona and the ultimate goal of all hunter safety programs is to make it even safer for everyone who is in the field. Arizona requires that 10- to 14-year-old youth must pass the firearms safety course prior to hunting big game.

This weekend enjoy the national forests of the Rim Country in any recreational endeavor you choose in God’s creation.