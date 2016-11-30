Payson Council Makes Slew Of Appointments

With three of incumbents’ terms ending, the Payson Town Council last week made a slew of appointments to various town boards.

Mayor Kenny Evans, Vice Mayor Michael Hughes and Councilor John Wilson will leave the board Dec. 15 as new Mayor Craig Swartwood and Councilors Barbara Underwood and Janell Sterner step in.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, the council made 14 appointments or reappointments.

Councilor Chris Higgins questioned why the current council didn’t wait and let the new council make the appointments.

Town attorney Hector Figueroa said the council has historically made appointments

to board and commission at the end of the year as terms expire. He said the council could postpone the new appointments if it wanted.

Town manager LaRon Garrett said the council used to hold its own elections in the spring, but this year state law required towns to merge their elections with the general elections in November. That means the council seats are changing at the end of the year, coinciding with the end of commission and board terms.

Councilor Fred Carpenter said the town should move those to mid-year to prevent this from happening in the future.

Garrett agreed, saying the town plans to move board and commission appointments from a calendar year schedule to a fiscal year schedule.

Hughes said he chose to bring these appointments to the council now because the next council meeting on Dec. 15 is usually more ceremonial, with the new councilors taking their seats.

After discussing the issue, the council unanimously approved the appointments in the consent agenda.

Among the appointments were: Walter Peters to the Airport Commission; Scott Jones and Kevin Dick to the Planning and Zoning Commission; and Jason Hazelo to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board.

Reappointments: Larry Sugarman to the Rim Country Educational Alliance; Bill Day to the Airport Commission; Nancy Gartner and Todd Braeger to the Parks and Recreation Commission; Joe Klein and John Swenson to the Planning and Zoning Commission; Gary Vohs, Dean Faust and Tom Barker to the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board.