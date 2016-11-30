Wrestling Team Makes Home Debut At 4 P.M. Wednesday, Nov. 30

Breaking News

Payson High's wrestling team is in action at Wilson Dome today at 4 p.m.

By Keith Morris

Payson High’s wrestling team makes its home debut by welcoming Chinle and St. Johns to Wilson Dome at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

There will be two mats, one featuring varsity matches and the other JV matches.

It’s one of only two dual meet home dates on the schedule this season for the Longhorns, so come out and show these hard-working student-athletes their community supports them.

