Fall Colors Saturate Jeep Trek

Fall is coming to the Rim Country, and with it comes that magical time of year when the cold, crisp nights trigger the leaves to change from their cool summer shades of green to a brilliant display of reds, oranges, golds and yellows.

It’s a time to pack up your camera gear, and to try to remember all of the things you learned in that photography class you took many years ago.

This is the time to put aside all the excuses, escape the confines of our day-to-day routine, and just get out there and get some dirt on our boots. Today I’ll try to give you some helpful hints.

Watch the weather. The leaf display will be better if the weather turns cold suddenly. This is because the leaves on the various species of trees will turn at different temperatures. If the weather turns cold quickly, all of the leaves on all of the different species of trees will change at the same time, leading to an explosion of color.

No two years will be the same with a brief peak — sometimes just a day or two. What happens, especially with the aspens, is that their color will change, and then a wind storm will blow all the leaves off the trees.

Take a lot of pictures, even multiple shots of the same view. You never know when a slight change of the light, the position of the clouds, or even a bird flying by will make an average shot into an exceptional one. I can think of many times that I have returned from a trip and wished that I had taken more pictures, but I can’t think of a single instance where I thought that I took too many.

Hold the camera steady for a second or two after you push the button to take the picture. It takes the camera a little bit to react, and many a shot has come out blurry because the camera was moved as soon as the button was pushed. Don’t get in a hurry. Sometimes you can steady your camera by bracing yourself against something ... your vehicle, or even a tree.

I frequently shoot pictures from my vehicle, and often roll the window partway up and steady my camera against the glass. Most professional photographers use a tripod. I carry one, but seldom take the time to set it up. I should use it more often.

Watch your light. Blue skies and bright sunlight are great, but they can make a picture look “washed out,” or overexposed. The areas lit by the sunlight will be too bright, and the areas in the shadows will be too dark. The same shot taken under the shadow of a cloud may come out much better.

Professional photographers have a lot of patience, and will spend hours waiting for the light to be just perfect.

When you get back home and are evaluating your day’s photos on your computer, you can fre­quently see a “picture within a picture.” I deliberately shoot wide shots, and sometimes I can get three different re­sults from the same original picture.

A couple of parting thoughts: Fall color season is also hunting season, so wear bright-colored clothing. You don’t want some hunter to think that you’re an elk or something when you’re moving through the brush.

Remember too that it will be a lot colder up on the Rim than it will be down here, and the weather is a lot more unpredictable. Always take along warm clothes, water, food, and make sure that you have a full tank of gas. As we have frequently said in previous columns, be prepared, and don’t let a pleasant afternoon photo session become an overnight survival exercise.

If you get a great shot, email it to editor@paysonroundup.com. You might get to see your work in the paper. The picture should be in JPG format, and should be at least 2.0 MB to reproduce well. Heck, if they print my stuff, I’m sure they’ll print yours.



Until next time ... Happy Jeepin’.