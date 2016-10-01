Fallout Over Uranium

Many living things readily absorb uranium and pass it up along the food chain, according to a recent study by the U.S. Geological Service.

The findings come in the shadow of a fierce debate about a proposal to ban uranium mining on the watershed draining into the Grand Canyon — or to add a huge new chunk of federal land to Grand Canyon National Monument.

The federal biologists studied the way in which small water snails would absorb and retain uranium from their environment.

The study found the snails and other organisms readily absorb the radioactive mineral “under a broad variety of water quality conditions.”

“In order to understand the risk of uranium toxicity to living organisms, scientists need to understand how or if uranium compounds are taken up by aquatic organisms whether through diet, or directly from the waters they live in, and which uranium compounds are most available to living organisms under different environmental conditions,” said USGS biologist and lead author of the study, Marie-Noële Croteau.

They found that organisms can absorb uranium from the water in almost all conditions, according to the research published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

However, they absorb less dissolved uranium when the water has higher levels of other minerals, including calcium and carbonate. They speculated that the uranium may bond to the other minerals, making it harder for the snails to incorporate the uranium into their tissues.

The researchers used a pond snail related to the Kanab ambersnail, an endangered species that lives in the Grand Canyon. They also in the laboratory mimicked the properties of the water in Kanab Creek, which could be affected by the resumption of uranium mining on the Grand Canyon watershed.

Then-Interior Secretary Ken Salazar in 2012 imposed a 20-year moratorium on new mining claims on federal lands adjacent to the Grand Canyon National Park.

The move drew furious protests from some state and federal lawmakers, including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) — who represents Rim Country.

Uranium mines have operated in Arizona since 1918, including in the Sierra Ancha Mountains near Young, the South Rim of the

Grand Canyon and three areas of the Navajo Reservation, including Monument Valley, the Carrizo Mountains, the Lukachukai Mountains, Cameron and other areas.

The U.S. Forest Service has warned people not to drink the water or eat the fish from Workman Creek in the Sierra Anchas due to contamination from a long-abandoned uranium mine.

The federal government imposed a two-year ban on new mining on a million acres surrounding Grand Canyon National Park, then extended the ban for 20 years starting in 2012.

Critics of uranium mining say that spills from mines or the erosion of tailings could contaminate the chain of reservoirs that supply drinking water for millions, including Phoenix and Tucson.

Critics of the ban on new claims say a spill is unlikely and the risk small. They maintain that the Colorado River already carries 60 metric tons of dissolved uranium naturally through the Grand Canyon every year. Spills from new mines would have an insignificant impact, they say.

The push for a new uranium mining boom was spawned by an eight-fold increase in the price of uranium, prompting mining companies to seek permission to look for new deposits in the uranium-rich drainage of the Grand Canyon.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state to overturn the 20-year ban on new uranium claims. Several other states and the National Mining Association joined the lawsuit, now before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. A lower court has already upheld the order.

The Havasupai Tribe, the Grand Canyon Trust and the Interior Department are defending the moratorium.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has predicted that if the ban is overturned, mining companies will undertake 728 exploration projects, open 30 uranium mines, make 317,000 ore haul trips, build 22 miles of roads and power lines and disturb 1,321 acres.

Mining companies extracted 4 million tons of uranium from Navajo lands between 1944 and 1986 and dug and abandoned 500 uranium mines.

One study of 600 Navajo who live in the area affected by uranium mining found 27 percent had high levels of uranium in their urine — compared to 5 percent nationally, according to a report on National Public Radio. The study was conducted by Southwest Research Information Center, which found high levels of uranium in newborn babies decades after most of the mines have stopped operating.