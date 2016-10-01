New Pitch For Payson: ‘Adventure Where We Live’

With new Payson leadership starting in January, the Collective Arizona business group has launched a marketing strategy based on Payson’s natural hometown charm and adventure.

They hope this marketing strategy will bring more visitors and excitement to Rim Country.

Joe Klein, owner of Threads Local, an apparel shop that creates its own unique designs, brought the group together to present the social media and online marketing strategy to expand Payson’s reputation.

Leaders from the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, the school district, the Town of Payson and businesses came to Expedition Church on Wednesday to share ideas and listen to the new plan.

Payson Parks and Recreation Director Cameron Davis rolled out the new branding — Adventure Where We Live.

“We’re planning a whole campaign around hashtags,” said Davis.

Hashtags allow people on online platforms such as Twitter to easily search a topic, sharing comments and pictures attached to the hashtag.

If the hashtag gains traction, more and more people will join the conversation.

Klein said already his posts about Payson online have made his friends in cities jealous. When they see pictures of him mountain biking with friends or an article about his daughter receiving an award from school, his friends wish they were in Payson too.

“Now all of them in the Valley are telling us, ‘You guys in your wonderland up there,’” said Cline.

And that’s the hope — start the conversation about Payson’s trails, fishing, camping and hometown feel so people will visit — and bring money.

Davis said the marketing plan would ask local businesses and people to “like” the Town of Payson’s Facebook page.

“What is the next step? Come up with a Facebook blast we can send out,” said Davis, “and that’s why we need you to be our friend ... To have you come out and talk very positively about it.”

Davis has seen Facebook do wonderful things for Payson. Already, TOP has had a huge increase in visitors to the Town of Payson’s Facebook page.

“With Facebook, we have reached over 600,000 people,” he said.

Donovan Christian, the pastor at Expedition Church, believes this new effort could be the tipping point for the area.

“We want to make Payson the best place to live that it can be,” he said. “If you love adventure and outdoor recreation, there is probably not a better place to experience things like you can in Rim Country.”

The conversations inspired ideas as well.

Julia Callahan from the Payson Community Christian School said she’d love for people to know that her students go out on hikes every day.

Greg Wyman, superintendent of Payson Unified School District, said traditions mean hometown to him.

“What speaks to me are traditions, like our homecoming parade ... in (other) districts, they don’t have homecoming parades,” said Wyman.

John Roethlein, one of the founders of the Payson Farmers Market said the flags along Main Street and the banners of the high school athletes along Longhorn touched him.

“I’m a visual person,” he said. “I feel I’m in a small town. I like the realness of that all.”

Klein said he hoped more people made Rim Country’s youth the heroes of the community. As a Payson graduate himself, he knows many have had successful careers after graduating.

“There are so many kids doing amazing things in our town,” he said.

Christian suggested telling Payson’s story through the story of an individual.

“It’s a human interest story,” he said.

Mayor-elect Craig Swartwood said he felt so committed to this project, he hopes to double or triple the marketing budget.

“This is going to be a collaborative effort,” he said.

“It’s going to be a community effort.”