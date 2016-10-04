About Opinions

Editor:

This scribe and is wife enjoy reading newspaper editorial pages because those opinions often provide new and unique perspectives.

Whether you agree or not with the views, reading different ideas is thought provoking.

Linda Valdez of The Arizona Republic, a favorite of ours, often writes provocative, meaty and intriguing editorials.

One such was published Sept. 23.

Entitled “Unfiltered Hillary can blow Trump off the stage” it was obviously a preface to last week’s presidential debate.

In the editorial, Valdez wrote, “Donald Trump has the advantage going into Monday’s debate; low expectations and a double standard.

“Hillary Clinton’s best chance is to channel her inner anger. I’m sure she has plenty.

“That’s what America needs to see. The sharp-witted Queen of Mean.

“The audience for the debate is expected to be huge and many of those tuning in will be looking for entertainment — not detailed analysis of foreign and domestic policies.

“Trump is the entertainer. Clinton is the work ... She needs to give ’em a show they won’t forget. The Raging Feminist Show.

“She’s smarter and tougher than Trump. She had to be. Clinton succeeded in a man’s world without being the child of money and privilege.

“She did it on smarts, resiliency and tenacity. He’s got none of that.

“Little rich boy Trump has had it soft all his life.

“He’s no match for a powerful woman who has disconnected her niceness meter.

“America needs to see a woman who can keep going despite pneumonia. A woman who can maintain her dignity in the heat of public revelations about her husband’s cheating. A woman who can face down world leaders and a hostile Congress.

“Hillary can — and should — blast Trump off the stage with a full dose of her intelligence and wit.”

As usual, Valdez penned another intriguing hypothesis.

Whether Secretary Clinton followed any of Valdez’s suggestions can only be determined by viewers, but the consensus among the media is she won the debate.

In fact, The Arizona Republic — a paper that has never endorsed a Democrat for president — published an editorial entitled “Clinton takes down a national bully.”

Max Foster